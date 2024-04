Sayf's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Sayf's Valorant settings will be of interest to players wishing to emulate his playstyle. Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel is a Swedish player, who has previously played for European powerhouses such as Guild and Team Liquid. Presently a part of the Team Vitality squad, he rose to fame playing Jett, but he has illustrated many looks this season, appearing on Gekko, KAY/O, Cypher, Omen, and Viper.

This article contains everything you must know about Sayf's Valorant settings.

Note: Sayf's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net

Team Vitality Sayf's Valorant settings in 2024

Sayf with his Team Vitality teammates (Image via Riot Games)

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.25

0.25 Scoped Sensitivity: 1.3

1.3 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown eDPI: 200

200 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary:

Color: Red

Red Crosshair Color: #ff0000

#ff0000 Outlines: Off

Off Outline Opacity: -

- Outline Thickness: -

- Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 3

3 Override Firing Error Offset: -

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Inner Line Opacity: -

- Inner Line Length: -

- Inner Line Thickness: -

- Inner Line Offset: -

Movement Error: -

- Firing Error: -

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Outer Line Opacity: -

- Outer Line Length: -

- Outer Line Thickness: -

- Outer Line Offset: -

- Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Sayf's Crosshair Code:

0;P;c;7;h;0;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Always the same

Always the same Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General:

Resolution: 1280x1024

1280x1024 Aspect Ratio: 5:4

5:4 Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality:

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Detail Quality: High

High UI Quality: High

High Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: On

On Experimental Sharpening: On

On Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility:

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Gear

Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN

ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien XSoft

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Monitor settings:

DyAc: Off

Off Black eQualizer: 20

20 Color Vibrance: 20

20 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture:

Picture Mode: FPS 2

FPS 2 Brightness: 100

100 Contrast: 60

60 Sharpness: 10

10 Gamma: Gamma 5

Gamma 5 Color Temperature: Bluish

Bluish AMA: High

You can enhance your gaming experience by using Sayf's Valorant settings in the game.

Check out more Valorant articles related to in-game settings: