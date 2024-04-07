moose’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

moose’s Valorant settings are suitable for players who prefer using a combination of wrist and arm movements while aiming. Kaleb “moose” Jayne is a Canadian Valorant professional playing for Cloud9. After his retirement from the CS pro scene in 2020, he joined a tier-2 team named Orgles5 to start his career as a Valorant professional.
moose is best known for his calm and brainy gameplay during intense situations. Despite playing Controller characters, his exceptional mechanical skills have brought a lot to the table for many of the teams he has played for over the years. He has won several B and C-tier tournaments, namely, Luxe Invitational North America, Mystic Singularity Serues#8, and more under multiple team banners. Currently, he has joined the active roster of Cloud 9 and is likely to bag some big tournament trophies in his name.
That being said, this article will explore moose’s Valorant settings, including his key binds, crosshair settings, sensitivity, and more in 2024. However, as professional players tend to change their in-game settings quite often, we’ll make sure to update the article accordingly.
Everything to know about moose’s Valorant settings in 2024
Here’s a detailed list of moose’s Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.33
- eDPI: 264
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00ff00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse wheel down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro White
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL Carbon
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless
Therefore, that concludes the list of moose’s Valorant settings. Players who are interested in imitating moose’s settings can check it out from here and apply it in-game to get a smooth journey in their competitive grind.
