moose’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

moose’s Valorant settings are suitable for players who prefer using a combination of wrist and arm movements while aiming. Kaleb “moose” Jayne is a Canadian Valorant professional playing for Cloud9. After his retirement from the CS pro scene in 2020, he joined a tier-2 team named Orgles5 to start his career as a Valorant professional.

moose is best known for his calm and brainy gameplay during intense situations. Despite playing Controller characters, his exceptional mechanical skills have brought a lot to the table for many of the teams he has played for over the years. He has won several B and C-tier tournaments, namely, Luxe Invitational North America, Mystic Singularity Serues#8, and more under multiple team banners. Currently, he has joined the active roster of Cloud 9 and is likely to bag some big tournament trophies in his name.

That being said, this article will explore moose’s Valorant settings, including his key binds, crosshair settings, sensitivity, and more in 2024. However, as professional players tend to change their in-game settings quite often, we’ll make sure to update the article accordingly.

Everything to know about moose’s Valorant settings in 2024

Expand Tweet

Here’s a detailed list of moose’s Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.33

0.33 eDPI: 264

264 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Crosshair Color: #00ff00

#00ff00 Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar/Mouse wheel down

Space Bar/Mouse wheel down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 0.8

0.8 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280 x 960

1280 x 960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Med

Med Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546

Zowie XL2546 Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro White

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro White Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

SteelSeries QcK Heavy Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL Carbon

Logitech G915 TKL Carbon Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Therefore, that concludes the list of moose’s Valorant settings. Players who are interested in imitating moose’s settings can check it out from here and apply it in-game to get a smooth journey in their competitive grind.

To read more articles like moose’s Valorant settings, click here: