Zellsis’ Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Zellsis’ Valorant settings in 2024 have surfaced all over the internet and made headlines after Sentinels won the VCT Americas Kickoff. He played an integral part in winning the trophy with the NA powerhouse Sentinels.
Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro is a US-based Valorant player who is popular for his humor as well as his performance as a tier-1 Valorant professional. He is best known for his aggressive plays even if he plays a Sentinel or Controller role in any map. The 26-year-old is a real menace on the server, often known for his cheeky plays even in intense scenarios.
This article will give you a brief description of Zellsis’ Valorant settings in 2024.
Everything to know about Zellsis’ Valorant settings in 2024
Players who seek to master low in-game sensitivities and focus more on crosshair placement rather than having a flicky aim must try Zellsis’ Valorant settings.
Zellsis has won several tournaments under the Sentinel’s banner, the most noteworthy being winning the VCT Americas Kickoff. He is currently competing in VCT Masters Madrid, and fans have high expectations for him and his team. Hence, before he and Sentinels hop into the Madrid Arena, let’s take a look at Zellsis’ Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.215
- eDPI: 172
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00fff
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 5
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Shift
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Gris
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: Sennheiser GAME ZERO
