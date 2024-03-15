Zellsis’ Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Zellsis’ Valorant settings in 2024 have surfaced all over the internet and made headlines after Sentinels won the VCT Americas Kickoff. He played an integral part in winning the trophy with the NA powerhouse Sentinels.

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro is a US-based Valorant player who is popular for his humor as well as his performance as a tier-1 Valorant professional. He is best known for his aggressive plays even if he plays a Sentinel or Controller role in any map. The 26-year-old is a real menace on the server, often known for his cheeky plays even in intense scenarios.

This article will give you a brief description of Zellsis’ Valorant settings in 2024.

Everything to know about Zellsis’ Valorant settings in 2024

Players who seek to master low in-game sensitivities and focus more on crosshair placement rather than having a flicky aim must try Zellsis’ Valorant settings.

Zellsis has won several tournaments under the Sentinel’s banner, the most noteworthy being winning the VCT Americas Kickoff. He is currently competing in VCT Masters Madrid, and fans have high expectations for him and his team. Hence, before he and Sentinels hop into the Madrid Arena, let’s take a look at Zellsis’ Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.215

0.215 eDPI: 172

172 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Cyan Crosshair Color: #00fff

#00fff Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 1

1 Inner Line Thickness: 5

5 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Shift

L-Shift Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2566K

Zowie XL2566K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Gris

ZOWIE G-SR-SE Gris Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: Sennheiser GAME ZERO

