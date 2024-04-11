Keiko’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Copying Keiko’s Valorant settings in 2024 will give you a massive competitive edge over your opponents, especially if you’re a Dueslist main. Georgio “Keiko” Sanassy is currently under Team Liquid’s banner. Much like his teammate Mistic, this duelist main is an ex-Fortnite professional. However, following Valorant's release, he entered the pro scene in 2021.
Like most duelist mains, Keiko is best known for his clean and precise aim. Moreover, his aggressive playstyle fits the spot Liquid was missing from their roster. He's considerably efficient in taking space for his teammates and has an immense success rate in getting first blood in Valorant.
Hence, this article will explore Keiko’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity.
Team Liquid’s Keiko’s Valorant settings in 2024
Keiko got a kickstart in his career after joining BONK, after which he spent around nine months playing under APEKS’s banner. Currently, Keiko is competing in the VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1 under Liquid's banner. As a young and highly talented duelist in the Valorant competitive scene, he’s a top contender for the tournament's MVP award.
Copying Keiko's Valorant settings will help duelist mains replicate his playstyle. Here are his settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.25
- eDPI: 200
- ADS Sensitivity: 0.908
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Thickness: 2
- Outer Line Offset: 10
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;0b;0;1l;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: 1
- Equip Primary Weapon: 2
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 3
- Equip Melee Weapon: 4
- Equip Spike: f
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse Button 5
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Lamzu Thorn Black
- Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Mid
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud III
Team Liquid connoisseurs alongside Valorant enthusiasts worldwide who want to emulate his playstyle and dominate the tactical shooter's maps can copy Keiko's Valorant settings from the list above.
