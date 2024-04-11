Keiko’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Copying Keiko’s Valorant settings in 2024 will give you a massive competitive edge over your opponents, especially if you’re a Dueslist main. Georgio “Keiko” Sanassy is currently under Team Liquid’s banner. Much like his teammate Mistic, this duelist main is an ex-Fortnite professional. However, following Valorant's release, he entered the pro scene in 2021.

Like most duelist mains, Keiko is best known for his clean and precise aim. Moreover, his aggressive playstyle fits the spot Liquid was missing from their roster. He's considerably efficient in taking space for his teammates and has an immense success rate in getting first blood in Valorant.

Hence, this article will explore Keiko’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity.

Note: Keiko's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net

Team Liquid’s Keiko’s Valorant settings in 2024

Keiko got a kickstart in his career after joining BONK, after which he spent around nine months playing under APEKS’s banner. Currently, Keiko is competing in the VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1 under Liquid's banner. As a young and highly talented duelist in the Valorant competitive scene, he’s a top contender for the tournament's MVP award.

Copying Keiko's Valorant settings will help duelist mains replicate his playstyle. Here are his settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.25

0.25 eDPI: 200

200 ADS Sensitivity: 0.908

0.908 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

On Outer Line Thickness: 2

2 Outer Line Offset: 10

10 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;0b;0;1l;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: 1

1 Equip Primary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Secondary Weapon: 3

3 Equip Melee Weapon: 4

4 Equip Spike: f

f Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse Button 5

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Zowie XL2546K Mouse: Lamzu Thorn Black

Lamzu Thorn Black Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Mid

Artisan FX Hien Mid Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: HyperX Cloud III

Team Liquid connoisseurs alongside Valorant enthusiasts worldwide who want to emulate his playstyle and dominate the tactical shooter's maps can copy Keiko's Valorant settings from the list above.

