Mistic’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Mistic’s Valorant settings are ideal for those who want to master Controller Agents. James “Mistic” Orfila currently plays for Team Liquid; he started his career as a Fortnite professional but couldn't find much success there. However, he found his groove in Valorant and joined its competitive scene.
Mistic is best known for his calm and composed gameplay during high-adrenaline situations. He always tends to think one step ahead of the opponent and succeeds by outplaying them. Moreover, his exceptional smoke timings, presence of mind, and spectacular aim bring a lot to the table. He has captivated Valorant enthusiasts' minds with his playstyle in Agents like Omen, Brimstone, and Viper.
This article will showcase Mistic’s Valorant settings like his keybinds and mouse sensitivity.
Team Liquid’s Mistic’s Valorant settings in 2024
Mistic has spent most of his Valraont career playing under Fnatic’s banner. He has won several A-tier tournaments with them and is likely to win more under Team Liquid’s banner. Currently, he’s competing in VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1 and striving to win something big.
Here is a list of Mistic’s Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.24
- eDPI: 192
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: X
- Equip Secondary Weapon: C
- Equip Melee Weapon: V
- Equip Spike: 2
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: F
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): T
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080
Therefore, this sums up all the details about Mistic’s Valorant settings in 2024. Players who want to emulate his playstyle can copy his settings from the abovementioned list.
