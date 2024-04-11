Mistic’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Mistic’s Valorant settings are ideal for those who want to master Controller Agents. James “Mistic” Orfila currently plays for Team Liquid; he started his career as a Fortnite professional but couldn't find much success there. However, he found his groove in Valorant and joined its competitive scene.

Mistic is best known for his calm and composed gameplay during high-adrenaline situations. He always tends to think one step ahead of the opponent and succeeds by outplaying them. Moreover, his exceptional smoke timings, presence of mind, and spectacular aim bring a lot to the table. He has captivated Valorant enthusiasts' minds with his playstyle in Agents like Omen, Brimstone, and Viper.

This article will showcase Mistic’s Valorant settings like his keybinds and mouse sensitivity.

Note: The following settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Team Liquid’s Mistic’s Valorant settings in 2024

Mistic has spent most of his Valraont career playing under Fnatic’s banner. He has won several A-tier tournaments with them and is likely to win more under Team Liquid’s banner. Currently, he’s competing in VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1 and striving to win something big.

Here is a list of Mistic’s Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.24

0.24 eDPI: 192

192 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 1

1 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: X

X Equip Secondary Weapon: C

C Equip Melee Weapon: V

V Equip Spike: 2

2 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: F

F Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4

Mouse 4 Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): T

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: On

On Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546

Zowie XL2546 Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark

VAXEE PA FunSpark Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Graphics Card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

Therefore, this sums up all the details about Mistic’s Valorant settings in 2024. Players who want to emulate his playstyle can copy his settings from the abovementioned list.

