Asuna's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Asuna's Valorant settings are highly sought after as he is considered one of the rising stars in the game's competitive scene. Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk began his career in tier 2 and has played for 100 Thieves since October 2020. While he started his career as a star Duelist for the squad, over time, he has flexed onto Intiators like KAY/O, Fade, Skye, and Gekko.

Emulating Asuna's Valorant settings, such as crosshair and video, can be a good first step towards playing like him. This article contains all the information in that regard.

100T Asuna's Valorant settings in 2024

Asuna with his 100 Thieves teammates (Image via Riot Games)

Note: Asuna's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net

Here are Asuna's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1400

1400 Sensitivity: 0.26

0.26 Scoped Sensitivity: 0.7

0.7 ADS Sensitivity: 0.9

0.9 eDPI: 364

364 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity: -

- Center Dot Thickness: -

- Override Firing Error Offset: -

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 3

3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Outer Line Opacity: -

- Outer Line Length: -

- Outer Line Thickness: -

- Outer Line Offset: -

- Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Asuna's Crosshair Code

0;P;t;2;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: C

C Use/Equip Ability 3: Q

Q Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Always the same

Always the same Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.092

1.092 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: On

On VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: On

On Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White Keyboard: Custom Keyboard

Custom Keyboard Headset: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Monitor settings

DyAc: Off

Off Black eQualizer: 0

0 Color Vibrance: 10

10 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: Standard

Standard Brightness: 87

87 Contrast: 50

50 Sharpness: 5

5 Gamma: Gamma 3

Gamma 3 Color Temperature: Normal

Normal AMA: High

You can use Asuna's Valorant settings to get better at the game.

Check out more Valorant articles related to in-game settings below: