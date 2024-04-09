Asuna's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Asuna's Valorant settings are highly sought after as he is considered one of the rising stars in the game's competitive scene. Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk began his career in tier 2 and has played for 100 Thieves since October 2020. While he started his career as a star Duelist for the squad, over time, he has flexed onto Intiators like KAY/O, Fade, Skye, and Gekko.
Emulating Asuna's Valorant settings, such as crosshair and video, can be a good first step towards playing like him. This article contains all the information in that regard.
100T Asuna's Valorant settings in 2024
Note: Asuna's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net
Here are Asuna's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1400
- Sensitivity: 0.26
- Scoped Sensitivity: 0.7
- ADS Sensitivity: 0.9
- eDPI: 364
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: -
- Center Dot Thickness: -
- Override Firing Error Offset: -
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: -
- Outer Line Length: -
- Outer Line Thickness: -
- Outer Line Offset: -
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Asuna's Crosshair Code
- 0;P;t;2;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Q
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.092
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
Monitor settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 0
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 87
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 5
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
You can use Asuna's Valorant settings to get better at the game.
