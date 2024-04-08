jawgemo's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Evil Geniuses jawgemo's Valorant settings would interest players wishing to emulate his playstyle. Alexander “jawgemo” Mor is a Cambodian player, who was one of the key reasons behind Evil Geniuses' Champions 2023 victory. While Jett and Raze are jawgemo's most played Agents, he has also proven to be excellent in the Controller role.

While copying the settings used by Alexander “jawgemo” Mor won't elevate your gameplay to that level, it is definitely a good place to start your practice journey. This article contains everything that is known about jawgemo's Valorant settings.

Evil Geniuses jawgemo's Valorant settings in 2024

jawgemo with Evil Geniuses' coach Potter (Image via Riot Games)

Note: jawgemo's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net

Here are jawgemo's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.215

0.215 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown eDPI: 344

344 Hz: 2000

2000 Windows sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Blue

Blue Crosshair Color: #00b5ff

#00b5ff Outlines: Off

Off Outline Opacity: -

- Outline Thickness: -

- Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity: -

- Center Dot Thickness: -

- Override Firing Error Offset: -

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 3

3 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Outer Line Opacity: -

- Outer Line Length: -

- Outer Line Thickness: -

- Outer Line Offset: -

- Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;c;1;s;1;P;c;8;u;00B5FFFF;h;0;b;1;0l;3;0v;16;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.628;o;1

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Always the same

Always the same Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 1

1 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: High

High Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Gear

Monitor: Alienware AW2521HF

Alienware AW2521HF Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium

Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro

beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro Mousepad: 4114 Fragment Aero

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

You can use jawgemo's Valorant settings to get better at the game.

