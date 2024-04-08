jawgemo's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Evil Geniuses jawgemo's Valorant settings would interest players wishing to emulate his playstyle. Alexander “jawgemo” Mor is a Cambodian player, who was one of the key reasons behind Evil Geniuses' Champions 2023 victory. While Jett and Raze are jawgemo's most played Agents, he has also proven to be excellent in the Controller role.
While copying the settings used by Alexander “jawgemo” Mor won't elevate your gameplay to that level, it is definitely a good place to start your practice journey. This article contains everything that is known about jawgemo's Valorant settings.
Evil Geniuses jawgemo's Valorant settings in 2024
Here are jawgemo's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.215
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- eDPI: 344
- Hz: 2000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Blue
- Crosshair Color: #00b5ff
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: -
- Outline Thickness: -
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: -
- Center Dot Thickness: -
- Override Firing Error Offset: -
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: -
- Outer Line Length: -
- Outer Line Thickness: -
- Outer Line Offset: -
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
- 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;8;u;00B5FFFF;h;0;b;1;0l;3;0v;16;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.628;o;1
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the same
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)
Gear
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521HF
- Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro
- Mousepad: 4114 Fragment Aero
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
You can use jawgemo's Valorant settings to get better at the game.
