starxo Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has been growing ever since its release. It is amongst the top FPS (First-person shooter) games in the online multiplayer world. The game is visually appealing and provides room for strategic approaches and satisfying gunplay.

Valorant's rise to the top is not only thanks to the core game but also its esports scene. The VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) circuit saw a drastic shift in 2023 as it was divided into two separate leagues. Franchised teams will have their own leagues to qualify for Masters events, whereas the non-franchised teams will fight with their regional competition to get into franchising.

Recently Valorant released its Premiere mode, which is their in-game tournament mode. This mode instilled competitiveness amongst players from all ranks. These players are now looking up to many pros who compete at the highest level of competition. One of the pros they can look up to is starxo.

Valorant settings utilized by KOI's starxo

Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski is an esports player from Poland currently playing for the Spanish team KOI. He fulfills multiple roles for his team, ranging from Controller to Initiator and even the Duelist, Raze, very recently.

starxo's Valorant journey truly began with Acend. The team managed to rise to the top of the EMEA region by taking down the bigger competition in the region. They qualified for multiple international events, with their biggest achievement being the winners of Valorant Champions 2021 after a close BO5 (best-of-five) series against Gambit Esports.

Since Acend didn't make it to franchising, its players parted ways, and starxo decided to join KOI for VCT 2023. He is an incredibly talented player with insane aim. The 21-year-old can display top-level performance with a variety of Agents and brings his World Champion experience to the team.

Going through starxo's settings could be a great headstart for beginner players looking to improve at the game. Hence, this article will cover starxo's in-game settings and equipment for 2023.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.48

eDPI: 388

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): V

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x1024

Aspect Ratio: 5:4

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS ROG STRIX XG248Q

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Xtrfy GP4 Street Blue

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Checking out starxo settings won’t be enough, as the players will also need to have a dedicated aim routine and watch pro matches to be better at the game.

