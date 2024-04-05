Jinggg's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Getting to know Jinggg's Valorant settings can be extremely helpful to become better at the game and its fundamentals. Riot's tactical shooter offers players a large variety of options to configure through, which can lead to some confusion while trying to find the best settings.
This is where Jinggg's Valorant settings come into play. He has been in the game's Esports scene since the start and is known as one of the best pro players in VCT. Hence, his settings have a lot more credibility and can truly be relied on.
The articles below will cover everything about Jinggg's Valorant settings.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Everything you need to know about Jinggg's Valorant settings
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.16
- eDPI: 256
- ADS Sensitivity: 1.1
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 4000
- Windows Sensitivity: 4
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Up
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.947
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 6
- Color Vibrance: 14
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 65
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: High
Graphic card settings
- Digital Vibrance: 50%
Known for his fearless Raze plays and insane mechanical skill, Jinggg's Valorant settings could be especially helpful for Duelist players. After Valorant Champions 2023, he had to retire from esports temporarily due to mandatory military service. However, due to medical reasons, he was deemed unfit for the military and has returned to competing in Valorant.
This is a big win for Paper Rex as they can continue to be the deadly force they were towards the end of 2023. It will be exciting to see Jinggg back on stage with the rest of his team again.
Jinggg's Valorant settings are a great start for players who want to master the basics. However, they will need to follow a proper aim routine to be consistent at the game. Watching pro matches is another way to develop a good game sense for beginners.
Check out these other crosshair settings:
something || f0rsakeN || Lakia || BORKUM || Governor || Meteor