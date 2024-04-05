Jinggg's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Getting to know Jinggg's Valorant settings can be extremely helpful to become better at the game and its fundamentals. Riot's tactical shooter offers players a large variety of options to configure through, which can lead to some confusion while trying to find the best settings.

This is where Jinggg's Valorant settings come into play. He has been in the game's Esports scene since the start and is known as one of the best pro players in VCT. Hence, his settings have a lot more credibility and can truly be relied on.

The articles below will cover everything about Jinggg's Valorant settings.

Everything you need to know about Jinggg's Valorant settings

Jinggg at Masters Tokyo (Image via Riot Games)

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.16

eDPI: 256

ADS Sensitivity: 1.1

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 4000

Windows Sensitivity: 4

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Up

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.947

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 6

Color Vibrance: 14

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 65

Contrast: 60

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: High

Graphic card settings

Digital Vibrance: 50%

Known for his fearless Raze plays and insane mechanical skill, Jinggg's Valorant settings could be especially helpful for Duelist players. After Valorant Champions 2023, he had to retire from esports temporarily due to mandatory military service. However, due to medical reasons, he was deemed unfit for the military and has returned to competing in Valorant.

This is a big win for Paper Rex as they can continue to be the deadly force they were towards the end of 2023. It will be exciting to see Jinggg back on stage with the rest of his team again.

Jinggg's Valorant settings are a great start for players who want to master the basics. However, they will need to follow a proper aim routine to be consistent at the game. Watching pro matches is another way to develop a good game sense for beginners.

