Valorant beginner's guide: 5 tips to find perfect aim and sensitivity

For a beginner in Valorant, sharp precision and tactical gameplay can seem like a distant dream. Mastering those pinpoint shots takes practice, but with the right approach, you'll be eliminating enemies with confidence in no time. We'll help you hone your aim, find the perfect sensitivity settings to match your playstyle, and develop the muscle memory needed to dominate the battlefield.

This guide dives into five essential tips to jumpstart your journey. By following these steps and spending dedicated time in the Practice Range, you'll transform those shaky crosshairs into a weapon of destruction.

Best tips to find perfect aim and sensitivity as a beginner in Valorant

1) Practice Range

The Practice Range is perhaps Valorant's best feature and a true companion for beginners and veterans alike. Here, you can experiment with weapons, hone reflexes, and most importantly, practice aiming. Utilize the various targets to develop muscle memory for different firing distances.

Start with close-range bots, focusing on flick shots (quick movements to acquire targets) and crosshair placement (keeping your crosshair where enemies are likely to appear). Gradually move to medium and long-range targets, practicing burst fire (short, controlled sprays) and recoil control. You can change various settings for the bots to add a new layer of depth and variety to your practice sessions.

2) Find your sensitivity

Sensitivity in gaming is a deeply personal preference, but striking the right balance is optimal for consistent performance. Too high a sensitivity can hinder precise aiming, while overly low sensitivity may hinder quick reactions and turns.

To begin, ascertain your mouse's DPI (Dots Per Inch), typically adjustable via a button on gaming mice, which determines cursor movement per physical motion. Start with a medium in-game sensitivity, often between 0.3 and 0.8 in Valorant's settings, and then experiment in the Practice Range.

Test various sensitivity combinations — DPI multiplied by in-game sensitivity to find the perfect settings that suit you.

3) Master crosshair placement

Most beginners in Valorant struggle because of their crosshair placement. Crosshair placement is the art of keeping your crosshair where enemies are likely to appear when peeking corners or entering new areas. This reduces reaction time and lets you land those crucial first shots.

In Valorant, head height is your best friend. Aim slightly above chest level when approaching corners or choke points. As you get comfortable, anticipate enemy movement patterns and adjust your crosshair placement accordingly. Good crosshair placement is often the deciding factor in crucial aim duels.

Once you master this placement, making crisp headshots with your crosshair and dominating opponents will become an everyday thing for you.

4) Learn spray control and bursts

Like most FPS games, weapons in Riot's title have significant recoil patterns, making sustained fire at long distances inaccurate. As a beginner in Valorant, you might find your sustained sprays being uncontrollable. Instead, focus on controlled bursts, short bursts that reset recoil between targets.

Fire short bursts (up to five bullets) while pulling down on your mouse to counter recoil. As you get comfortable, increase the burst length and practice transferring spray between multiple targets. Bullet tracers may help you understand how your weapon is swaying during a spray. Practice and experiment with this in the Range.

Sprays and bursts also help you understand and refine your own sensitivity settings, as you will be able to tell if a spray or burst is suited to your specific mouse movement.

5) Warmup before matches

Just like athletes, gamers need to warm up before diving into competitive play. You may not be able to perform well if you suddenly boot up the game and head to a competitive match. Whether you are a beginner or a pro in Valorant, this tip is a healthy practice you should get into.

Spend some time (around 10 minutes) in the Practice Range before a match. Focus on flick shots, spray control, and quick movements to get your muscle memory sharp. If the Range seems too monotonous, hop into a quick Deathmatch or a Team Deathmatch, where you can compete against other players using specific guns to warm up.

If your shots are missing, you might be able to make minor tweaks to your sensitivity and repeat the process. It is important to note that sometimes external factors like humidity and excessive rainfall may dampen your mousepad, which can cause you to underperform. In such cases, tweak your sensitivity and aim before hopping into a ranked match.

For a beginner, mastering aim and sensitivity in Valorant is a journey that requires dedication, practice, and a willingness to continuously improve. By following the tips outlined above, from utilizing the Practice Range to fine-tune your skills, to finding the perfect sensitivity settings for your playstyle, and honing techniques like crosshair placement and recoil control, you'll gradually elevate your gameplay to new heights.