How to find your perfect Valorant sensitivity in 2024?

Valorant offers a list of settings you can customize to fit your playstyle. As the title is a shooter at its core, the sensitivity and Field of View options might just be the most crucial features that can make or break your gameplay experience. Therefore, getting these aspects right from the start is important to gain consistency and compete among the best.

There are two broad divisions in terms of sensitivity: high and low. While the higher end is mostly recommended for aggressive players, the lower one is expected to be used in anchor positions. However, this completely depends on your preference, and you can tweak the settings that suit you best.

This article will highlight the best way to find Valorant sensitivity.

What is the best sensitivity for you in Valorant?

There are several methods you can utilize to find the perfect sensitivity for you in a first-person shooter (FPS) like Valorant. Considering that Riot’s title packs in various superhuman twists alongside gunplay, it is recommended that you turn up the mouse settings to be able to react faster to the different utilities.

You can follow the steps mentioned below to find the perfect sensitivity in Valorant.

Launch the game and head to the “Practice” mode and then to "Shooting Test."

First, set your mouse to your preferred DPI (Dots Per Inch). It is better to set a higher DPI (between 800 and 1600) before tweaking the in-game sensitivity.

Once you've set the DPI, start testing out the sensitivity from as low as 1.

Start shooting some shots to get a feel for your settings and if they need to go higher or lower.

Tweak them till you find a comfortable spot, and start taking down some bots in the firing range.

Note that this is only the foundation to achieve an approximate range for your sensitivity settings. Grind the game a bit and play in actual online matches to figure out if your crosshair is going over or under your targets and adjust accordingly.

One of the best ways to set the perfect sensitivity is to place your mouse on the edge of the pad and drag it to the other side laterally. Adjust the settings in such a way that you have a perfect 360 rotation while standing still.

However, if you have previous experience with FPS games like CS:GO, you can utilize various online tools to help you translate the existing mouse sensitivity settings for Valorant. From that point, you can tweak them further to achieve pinpoint accuracy.

Utilize aim training applications to sharpen your edge so you can land your shots and increase reaction speed. All of this effort combined can help you climb the leaderboards and showcase some of the best gameplay.

