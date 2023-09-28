How to Change FOV & Viewmodel in CS2

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is currently live on Steam, and players can go through the options, tweaking various settings like Field of View (FOV) and Viewmodel to get either a focused or a wider visual range. It is a very useful tool that can help players adapt to certain playstyles. However, there are pros and cons for every setting, and the FOV changes are not exempt from it.

The FOV and Viewmodel settings provide players with a choice to shrink or widen their perspective in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). It is a fairly straightforward process but can carry impactful changes in the overall visual of the game. It is important for players to have a general awareness of the surroundings as well as a distinct visual of both the enemy team and teammates.

This article will highlight the easiest way to change FOV and Viewmodel in CS2.

How to Change FOV in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Here is how you can quickly change your FOV in CS2 without encountering any issues.

Launch your game and head over to the settings menu marked with a gear icon.

Make sure that you have the “Enable Developer Console” option turned on under the “Game” tab in the settings.

You will need to press the hotkey to turn on the console window and type “viewmodel_fov X”.

Replace the “X” segment with your desired input. The number should be between 54 and 68.

You can play around with this command a bit and see which setting suits you the most.

It is important to note that there is no perfect FOV setting, and it is an individual preference that can cause the console commands to vary for everyone. Players can also set up a fixed FOV and grind a few hours in-game to get used to the new changes.

How to change Viewmodel in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Here are the steps you need to follow to easily change the Viewmodel settings in CS2.

Launch the game, follow the same steps, and ensure your console is enabled.

You can now type in the commands “viewmodel_offset_x X”, “viewmodel_offset_y Y”, and “viewmodel_offset_z Z” in the console to adjust the character model.

You should ideally start by adjusting the X, Y, and Z values by a unit (1) or half (0.5).

Play around with these commands a bit and find the perfect fit for your screen and playstyle.

Do note that these changes are reversible and can be used to experiment with new settings to find more comfortable and efficient Viewmodel styles. However, it is recommended not to perform sudden increments or decrements when changing the X, Y, and Z offsets.

Recommended settings

Here are a few pre-made commands for the Counter-Strike 2 console that have proven to work best for most players in the community.

FOV: viewmodel_fov 68

viewmodel_fov 68 Viewmodel X: viewmodel_offset_x 2.5

viewmodel_offset_x 2.5 Viewmodel Y: viewmodel_offset_y 2

viewmodel_offset_y 2 Viewmodel Z: viewmodel_offset_z -2

You can choose to tinker around the settings after entering these commands as well. These recommendations can act as a foundation level for further changes to suit a dedicated playstyle.