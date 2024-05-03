TakaS' Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Using TakaS' Valorant settings can help you better your gameplay. Jonathan “TakaS” Paupard is a French-born esports athlete currently playing for Gentle Mates (M8) as its primary duelist. Despite fulfilling that role for his team, he often plays Gekko to undertake the Initiator role in certain maps.
TakaS dipped his foot in the Valorant esports with a tier-3 team named OldTownRoad. After that, he spent some time playing for different tier-2 and tier-1 teams like Opportunists, DfuseTeam, Team BDS, and Team Vitality. This way, he gathered a fair amount of experience. It's also worth noting that he's won several A and B-tier VCT tournaments with those teams.
In 2023, TakaS joined Gentle Mates, showed immense prowess during VCT 2023 Ascension, and helped his squad secure a spot in the VCT EMEA 2024 and 2025 leagues.
This article will offer TakaS' Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse sensitivity, and more.
Gentle Mates’ TakaS' Valorant settings in 2024
Here are TakaS' Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.48
- eDPI: 192
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: Off
- Centre Dot: On
- Centre Dot Opacity: 1
- Centre Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Home
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Page Up
- Use/Equip Ability 3: End
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse 5
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro Black
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Gris
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Black
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Black
You can use these settings to try and replicate the M8 member's gameplay.
