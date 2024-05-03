TakaS' Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Using TakaS' Valorant settings can help you better your gameplay. Jonathan “TakaS” Paupard is a French-born esports athlete currently playing for Gentle Mates (M8) as its primary duelist. Despite fulfilling that role for his team, he often plays Gekko to undertake the Initiator role in certain maps.

TakaS dipped his foot in the Valorant esports with a tier-3 team named OldTownRoad. After that, he spent some time playing for different tier-2 and tier-1 teams like Opportunists, DfuseTeam, Team BDS, and Team Vitality. This way, he gathered a fair amount of experience. It's also worth noting that he's won several A and B-tier VCT tournaments with those teams.

In 2023, TakaS joined Gentle Mates, showed immense prowess during VCT 2023 Ascension, and helped his squad secure a spot in the VCT EMEA 2024 and 2025 leagues.

This article will offer TakaS' Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse sensitivity, and more.

Note: TakaS' Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg

Gentle Mates’ TakaS' Valorant settings in 2024

Here are TakaS' Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.48

0.48 eDPI: 192

192 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: Off

Off Centre Dot: On

On Centre Dot Opacity: 1

1 Centre Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Home

Home Use/Equip Ability 2: Page Up

Page Up Use/Equip Ability 3: End

End Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse 5

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Zowie XL2546K Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro Black

Razer Viper V3 Pro Black Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Gris

Zowie G-SR-SE Gris Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Black

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Black Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Black

You can use these settings to try and replicate the M8 member's gameplay.

