nataNk's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

nataNk's Valorant settings can help you emulate this French Duelist’s playstyle. Nathan “nataNk” Bocquecho is a professional Valorant player and was born in France. He’s currently playing under Gentle Mates’ banner and filling a secondary Dueslist’s role. He’s best known for his calm and composed gameplay in intense situations. His technique of outplaying his opponent with cerebral gameplay has caught the community’s attention.

nataNk started his Valorant journey with a tier-3 team called Stunned5. Later, he joined Team Vitality for a season and showed immense prowess. After garnered enough experience, he went to Gentle Mates and became one of its key players.

With the help of his extraordinary performance, this squad won the VCT 2023: Ascension EMEA and secured its spot in the 2024 and 2025 VCT EMEA league.

Whether you are a veteran or a newcomer in Riot’s 5v5 tactical FPS, copying nataNk's Valorant settings can help you yield better results in the game.

Note: nataNk's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg

Gentle Mates’ nataNk's Valorant settings in 2024

These are nataNk's Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.2

0.2 eDPI: 320

320 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Scoped Sensitivity: 1.2

1.2 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Centre Dot: On

On Centre Dot Opacity: 1

1 Centre Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: 0;P;u;1F45FCFF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: X

X Use/Equip Ability 2: C

C Use/Equip Ability 3: V

V Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): A

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 1.864

1.864 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Alienware AW2521H Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black Mousepad: VAXEE PA O22

VAXEE PA O22 Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Black

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Black Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Black

You can use these settings and peripherals to try and replicate the French player's gameplay.

