nataNk's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

nataNk's Valorant settings can help you emulate this French Duelist’s playstyle. Nathan “nataNk” Bocquecho is a professional Valorant player and was born in France. He’s currently playing under Gentle Mates’ banner and filling a secondary Dueslist’s role. He’s best known for his calm and composed gameplay in intense situations. His technique of outplaying his opponent with cerebral gameplay has caught the community’s attention.
nataNk started his Valorant journey with a tier-3 team called Stunned5. Later, he joined Team Vitality for a season and showed immense prowess. After garnered enough experience, he went to Gentle Mates and became one of its key players.
With the help of his extraordinary performance, this squad won the VCT 2023: Ascension EMEA and secured its spot in the 2024 and 2025 VCT EMEA league.
Whether you are a veteran or a newcomer in Riot’s 5v5 tactical FPS, copying nataNk's Valorant settings can help you yield better results in the game.
Note: nataNk's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg
Gentle Mates’ nataNk's Valorant settings in 2024
These are nataNk's Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.2
- eDPI: 320
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.2
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Centre Dot: On
- Centre Dot Opacity: 1
- Centre Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: 0;P;u;1F45FCFF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: X
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: V
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): A
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 1.864
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA O22
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Black
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Black
You can use these settings and peripherals to try and replicate the French player's gameplay.
