Shyy's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Shyy’s Valorant settings will help players get a good grasp of the Sentinel characters in-game and emulate his gameplay. Hailing from Chile, Fabian “Shyy” Usnayo is a Valorant professional, currently filling the role of a primary Sentinel for his team. He is one of the youngest prodigies dominating the LATAM Valorant scene.

His exceptional utility usage and incredible way of dealing with opponents during dire situations have taken the community by storm. Agents like Cypher, Killjoy, and Viper are his forte.

Shyy stepped into the esports scene with Leviatán in 2022. He managed to garner enough experience and showed remarkable prowess in the current Valorant competitive scene. Later in October 2023, he joined KRÜ Esports. This article will list Shyy’s Valorant settings in 2024 including his mouse sensitivity, keybinds, video settings, and more.

KRÜ Esports Shyy's Valorant settings in 2024

Let's look at Shyy's Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.32

0.32 eDPI: 256

256 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Black

Black Crosshair Color: #000000

#000000 Outlines: Off

Off Centre Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse Button 5

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1

1 Minimap Zoom: 0.777

0.777 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

16x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS TUF VG279QM

ASUS TUF VG279QM Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro Black

Razer Viper V2 Pro Black Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

Razer Gigantus V2 Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Black

That concludes our foray into Shyy’s Valorant settings. However, similar to other professionals, he often tweaks his in-game settings. We will keep you updated with his settings accordingly.

