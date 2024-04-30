Shyy's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Shyy’s Valorant settings will help players get a good grasp of the Sentinel characters in-game and emulate his gameplay. Hailing from Chile, Fabian “Shyy” Usnayo is a Valorant professional, currently filling the role of a primary Sentinel for his team. He is one of the youngest prodigies dominating the LATAM Valorant scene.
His exceptional utility usage and incredible way of dealing with opponents during dire situations have taken the community by storm. Agents like Cypher, Killjoy, and Viper are his forte.
Shyy stepped into the esports scene with Leviatán in 2022. He managed to garner enough experience and showed remarkable prowess in the current Valorant competitive scene. Later in October 2023, he joined KRÜ Esports. This article will list Shyy’s Valorant settings in 2024 including his mouse sensitivity, keybinds, video settings, and more.
Note: Shyy’s Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg
KRÜ Esports Shyy's Valorant settings in 2024
Let's look at Shyy's Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.32
- eDPI: 256
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Black
- Crosshair Color: #000000
- Outlines: Off
- Centre Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse Button 5
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.777
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS TUF VG279QM
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro Black
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Black
That concludes our foray into Shyy’s Valorant settings. However, similar to other professionals, he often tweaks his in-game settings. We will keep you updated with his settings accordingly.
