Klaus' Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Incorporating Klaus' Valorant settings will help you master various in-game Agents, especially Initiators. Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari is an Argentinian professional, currently playing under the banner of KRÜ Esports. He was recently promoted to the IGL role in his team. Before entering Valorant esports, Klaus was renowned for his prowess in the Overwatch scene. He even represented Argentina at the 2017 Overwatch World Cup.

The 23-year-old Initiator is one of the most promising prospects representing the LATAM region. He is a key reason for KRÜ Esports’ dominance over the American region. Agents like Sova, Skye, and Viper fall under his specialization. Additionally, he has won several A and B-tier tournaments with the Latin American Organization.

This article will showcase Klaus' Valorant settings in 2024.

Note: Klaus’ Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg

KRÜ Esports Klaus' Valorant settings in 2024

Currently, Klaus and his teammates are participating in the Champions Tour 2024: Americas Stage 1 to secure an early spot in the upcoming VCT Masters Shanghai. KRÜ Esports is on a four-match winning streak, which seems unlikely to be halted.

Below mentioned are Klaus' Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.36

0.36 eDPI: 576

576 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1.144

1.144 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Crosshair Color: #00ff00

#00ff00 Outlines: Off

Off Centre Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

On Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Always the Same Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.814

0.814 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1440x1080

1440x1080 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Zowie XL2546K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange

Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange Keyboard: Razer Huntsman TE

Razer Huntsman TE Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950x

AMD Ryzen 9 5950x Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

Those who want to emulate the Argentinian professional's playstyle can copy his Valorant settings from the aforementioned list.

