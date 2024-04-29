Klaus' Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Incorporating Klaus' Valorant settings will help you master various in-game Agents, especially Initiators. Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari is an Argentinian professional, currently playing under the banner of KRÜ Esports. He was recently promoted to the IGL role in his team. Before entering Valorant esports, Klaus was renowned for his prowess in the Overwatch scene. He even represented Argentina at the 2017 Overwatch World Cup.
The 23-year-old Initiator is one of the most promising prospects representing the LATAM region. He is a key reason for KRÜ Esports’ dominance over the American region. Agents like Sova, Skye, and Viper fall under his specialization. Additionally, he has won several A and B-tier tournaments with the Latin American Organization.
This article will showcase Klaus' Valorant settings in 2024.
Note: Klaus’ Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg
KRÜ Esports Klaus' Valorant settings in 2024
Currently, Klaus and his teammates are participating in the Champions Tour 2024: Americas Stage 1 to secure an early spot in the upcoming VCT Masters Shanghai. KRÜ Esports is on a four-match winning streak, which seems unlikely to be halted.
Below mentioned are Klaus' Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.36
- eDPI: 576
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.144
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00ff00
- Outlines: Off
- Centre Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 2
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.814
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1440x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman TE
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950x
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
Those who want to emulate the Argentinian professional's playstyle can copy his Valorant settings from the aforementioned list.
