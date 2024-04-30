keznit's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

keznit's Valorant settings might pique the interest of players wishing to emulate him. Angelo “keznit” Mori is a professional player from Chile and is presently part of the KRU Esports squad. He has been competing in the Valorant esports scene since 2020 and is currently one of the best riflers in the world.
keznit is best known for playing Duelists like Jett and Raze, and even making picks like Reyna and Phoenix work at the professional level. This article will tell you everything about his Valorant crosshair, video settings, peripherals, and more.
KRU Esports keznit's Valorant settings
Note: keznit's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg
Here are keznit's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.346
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.0
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- eDPI: 276.8
- Hz: 2000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary:
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: -
- Center Dot Thickness: -
- Override Firing Error Offset: Off
Inner Lines:
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: -
- Inner Line Length: -
- Inner Line Thickness: -
- Inner Line Offset: -
- Movement Error: -
- Firing Error: -
Outer Lines:
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 3
- Outer Line Thickness: 1
- Outer Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: -
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: -
keznit's Crosshair Code
- 0;p;0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;0b;0;1t;1;1l;3;1v;3;1g;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;A;o;1;d;1;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;1l;0;1a;0;S;c;0;s;0.701;o;1
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.932
- Minimap Zoom: 0.677
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General:
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality:
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility:
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Magenta
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro
Emulating keznit's Valorant settings can give you a slight advantage, but ultimately, you must rely on your skills, which will only improve with practice.
