keznit's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

keznit's Valorant settings might pique the interest of players wishing to emulate him. Angelo “keznit” Mori is a professional player from Chile and is presently part of the KRU Esports squad. He has been competing in the Valorant esports scene since 2020 and is currently one of the best riflers in the world.

keznit is best known for playing Duelists like Jett and Raze, and even making picks like Reyna and Phoenix work at the professional level. This article will tell you everything about his Valorant crosshair, video settings, peripherals, and more.

KRU Esports keznit's Valorant settings

keznit with his KRU Esports teammates (Image via Riot Games)

Note: keznit's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg

Here are keznit's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.346

0.346 Scoped Sensitivity: 1.0

1.0 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown eDPI: 276.8

276.8 Hz: 2000

2000 Windows sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary:

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity: -

- Center Dot Thickness: -

- Override Firing Error Offset: Off

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Inner Line Opacity: -

- Inner Line Length: -

- Inner Line Thickness: -

- Inner Line Offset: -

- Movement Error: -

- Firing Error: -

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: On

On Outer Line Opacity: 1

1 Outer Line Length: 3

3 Outer Line Thickness: 1

1 Outer Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Movement Error Multiplier: -

- Firing Error: Off

Off Firing Error Multiplier: -

keznit's Crosshair Code

0;p;0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;0b;0;1t;1;1l;3;1v;3;1g;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;A;o;1;d;1;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;1l;0;1a;0;S;c;0;s;0.701;o;1

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 0.932

0.932 Minimap Zoom: 0.677

0.677 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General:

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality:

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility:

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Magenta

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Magenta Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro

Emulating keznit's Valorant settings can give you a slight advantage, but ultimately, you must rely on your skills, which will only improve with practice.

Check out more Valorant articles related to in-game settings: