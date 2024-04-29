Apoth's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Using Apoth's Valorant settings may give you an upper hand in-game. Hailing from Canada, Vincent 'Apoth' Le is a 21-year-old Valorant player currently competing for team Evil Geniuses. Among recent results, Apoth and his squad defeated NRG at VCT 24: Americas Stage 1.

He kicked off his career with American team Last Round Save in 2020 and stayed till 2021. Apoth would soon join Virtuoso in the same year only to exit before 2022. He joined the ranks of Renegades in December 2021 before finally switching to Evil Geniuses in April 2022.

Here are Apoth's Valorant settings, which provide further insight into the player's style and gameplay.

Apoth's Valorant settings

Apoth (rightmost) with Team EG and coach Christine Chi (Via Instagram/@evilgeniuses)

Note: Apoth's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse Settings

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity : 0.3

: 0.3 eDPI : 240

: 240 ADS Sensitivity : Unknown

: Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Red Crosshair Color: #ff0000

#ff0000 Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Video Settings

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Peripherals

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Keyboard: Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM

Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha

HyperX Cloud Alpha Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge

That concludes our foray into Apoth's Valorant preferences. Unfortunately, his keybinds and map settings are currently unknown but the rest are up-to-date.