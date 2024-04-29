Apoth's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Using Apoth's Valorant settings may give you an upper hand in-game. Hailing from Canada, Vincent 'Apoth' Le is a 21-year-old Valorant player currently competing for team Evil Geniuses. Among recent results, Apoth and his squad defeated NRG at VCT 24: Americas Stage 1.
He kicked off his career with American team Last Round Save in 2020 and stayed till 2021. Apoth would soon join Virtuoso in the same year only to exit before 2022. He joined the ranks of Renegades in December 2021 before finally switching to Evil Geniuses in April 2022.
Here are Apoth's Valorant settings, which provide further insight into the player's style and gameplay.
Apoth's Valorant settings
Note: Apoth's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.3
- eDPI: 240
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #ff0000
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Video Settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge
That concludes our foray into Apoth's Valorant preferences. Unfortunately, his keybinds and map settings are currently unknown but the rest are up-to-date.