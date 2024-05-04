  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • QutionerX’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

QutionerX’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Argha Halder
Modified May 04, 2024 04:38 GMT
QutionerX
QutionerX's Valorant settings for 2024 (Image via Liquipedia)

Players eager to polish their Duelist skills in Riot Games’ FPS title should take a look at QutionerX’s Valorant settings. Doğukan “QutionerX” Dural is a Turkish Valorant professional who is currently playing under BBL Esports’ banner. He is the team’s dedicated Duelist player specializing in Agents such as Raze, Jett, and Yoru.

The 22-year-old professional player’s Valorant career began in 2021 when he joined Kafalar Esports. Later, he was picked up by BBL Esports. QutionerX has played in multiple A, B, and S-Tier tournaments such as VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo, VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers, VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, Superdome 2023 - Egypt, and G-Loot Valorant Clash - Grand Finals.

This article lists QutionerX’s Valorant settings including his video, mouse settings, and keybinds.

Note: QutionerX’s Valorant settings have been sourced from Prosettings.gg and Prosettings.net

Everything to know about QutionerX’s Valorant settings

The following section lists QutionerX’s Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.214
  • eDPI: 171.2
  • ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
  • Scoped Sensitivity: 1.25
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: White
  • Crosshair Color: #ffffff
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: On
  • Center Dot Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0.5

Also read: Valorant Comet skin collection

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 1
  • Inner Line Thickness: 5
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: On
  • Outer Line Length: 2
  • Outer Line Thickness: 1
  • Outer Line Offset: 2
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off
  • Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;5;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: Unknown
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: C
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: E
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse Button 5

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based on side
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 0.874
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.8
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1280x960
  • Aspect Ratio: 4:3
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

  • Monitor: Zowie XL2546K 240Hz Gaming Monitor
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red
  • Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series
  • Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Elite
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II

For more articles related to Valorant, check out the following section:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?