QutionerX’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Players eager to polish their Duelist skills in Riot Games’ FPS title should take a look at QutionerX’s Valorant settings. Doğukan “QutionerX” Dural is a Turkish Valorant professional who is currently playing under BBL Esports’ banner. He is the team’s dedicated Duelist player specializing in Agents such as Raze, Jett, and Yoru.

The 22-year-old professional player’s Valorant career began in 2021 when he joined Kafalar Esports. Later, he was picked up by BBL Esports. QutionerX has played in multiple A, B, and S-Tier tournaments such as VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo, VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers, VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, Superdome 2023 - Egypt, and G-Loot Valorant Clash - Grand Finals.

This article lists QutionerX’s Valorant settings including his video, mouse settings, and keybinds.

Note: QutionerX’s Valorant settings have been sourced from Prosettings.gg and Prosettings.net

Everything to know about QutionerX’s Valorant settings

The following section lists QutionerX’s Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.214

0.214 eDPI: 171.2

171.2 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1.25

1.25 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot Opacity: 0.5

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 1

1 Inner Line Thickness: 5

5 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

On Outer Line Length: 2

2 Outer Line Thickness: 1

1 Outer Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;5;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: Unknown

Unknown Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse Button 5

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 0.874

0.874 Minimap Zoom: 0.8

0.8 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Zowie XL2546K 240Hz Gaming Monitor Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series

Corsair MM350 Champion Series Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Elite

HyperX Alloy Elite Headset: HyperX Cloud II

