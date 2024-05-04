QutionerX’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Players eager to polish their Duelist skills in Riot Games’ FPS title should take a look at QutionerX’s Valorant settings. Doğukan “QutionerX” Dural is a Turkish Valorant professional who is currently playing under BBL Esports’ banner. He is the team’s dedicated Duelist player specializing in Agents such as Raze, Jett, and Yoru.
The 22-year-old professional player’s Valorant career began in 2021 when he joined Kafalar Esports. Later, he was picked up by BBL Esports. QutionerX has played in multiple A, B, and S-Tier tournaments such as VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo, VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers, VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, Superdome 2023 - Egypt, and G-Loot Valorant Clash - Grand Finals.
This article lists QutionerX’s Valorant settings including his video, mouse settings, and keybinds.
Everything to know about QutionerX’s Valorant settings
The following section lists QutionerX’s Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.214
- eDPI: 171.2
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.25
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
- Center Dot Opacity: 0.5
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 5
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 1
- Outer Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;5;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: Unknown
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse Button 5
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.874
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K 240Hz Gaming Monitor
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red
- Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Elite
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
