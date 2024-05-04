pAura’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Using pAura’s Valorant settings can help fans of Riot Games’ shooter improve their in-game playstyle. Melih “pAura” Karaduran is a professional Valorant player who plies his trade for BBL Esports. The 26-year-old is the team's IGL (In-Game Leader) and is known for his excellent Initiator plays.

pAura started his Valorant esports journey in 2020 by joining looking4org, an organization-less team. After a couple of months, he was picked up by Team Heretics. BBL Esports then signed him in 2023.

pAura has competed in several A and B-tier tournaments, such as VCT 2021: Europe Stage 1 Masters, VCT 2021: Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2, VCT 2021: Turkey Stage 3 Challengers 1, Valorant Challengers 2023 Turkey: Birlik Split 1, and Superdome 2023 - Egypt.

This article takes a look at pAura’s Valorant settings, including his graphics settings, sensitivity, and keybinds.

Note: pAura’s Valorant settings were obtained from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg.

Everything to know about pAura’s Valorant settings

Here are pAura’s Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.6

0.6 eDPI: 240

240 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 4

4 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;9;1a;0;1m;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Zoom: 1

1 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2523HF 360Hz Gaming Monitor

Alienware AW2523HF 360Hz Gaming Monitor Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Logitech G Pro X Superlight White Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero

Artisan Ninja FX Zero Keyboard: Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless

Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless Headset: HyperX Cloud 3

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K

Intel Core i7-10700K Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS Elite AC

GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS Elite AC RAM: Corsair Vengence LPX 16 GB

