pAura’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Using pAura’s Valorant settings can help fans of Riot Games’ shooter improve their in-game playstyle. Melih “pAura” Karaduran is a professional Valorant player who plies his trade for BBL Esports. The 26-year-old is the team's IGL (In-Game Leader) and is known for his excellent Initiator plays.
pAura started his Valorant esports journey in 2020 by joining looking4org, an organization-less team. After a couple of months, he was picked up by Team Heretics. BBL Esports then signed him in 2023.
pAura has competed in several A and B-tier tournaments, such as VCT 2021: Europe Stage 1 Masters, VCT 2021: Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2, VCT 2021: Turkey Stage 3 Challengers 1, Valorant Challengers 2023 Turkey: Birlik Split 1, and Superdome 2023 - Egypt.
This article takes a look at pAura’s Valorant settings, including his graphics settings, sensitivity, and keybinds.
Note: pAura’s Valorant settings were obtained from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg.
Everything to know about pAura’s Valorant settings
Here are pAura’s Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.6
- eDPI: 240
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 4
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;9;1a;0;1m;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.9
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2523HF 360Hz Gaming Monitor
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero
- Keyboard: Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless
- Headset: HyperX Cloud 3
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super
- Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS Elite AC
- RAM: Corsair Vengence LPX 16 GB
