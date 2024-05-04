  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • pAura’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

pAura’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Argha Halder
Modified May 04, 2024 00:59 GMT
pAura
pAura's Valorant settings for 2024 (Image via Liquipedia)

Using pAura’s Valorant settings can help fans of Riot Games’ shooter improve their in-game playstyle. Melih “pAura” Karaduran is a professional Valorant player who plies his trade for BBL Esports. The 26-year-old is the team's IGL (In-Game Leader) and is known for his excellent Initiator plays.

pAura started his Valorant esports journey in 2020 by joining looking4org, an organization-less team. After a couple of months, he was picked up by Team Heretics. BBL Esports then signed him in 2023.

pAura has competed in several A and B-tier tournaments, such as VCT 2021: Europe Stage 1 Masters, VCT 2021: Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2, VCT 2021: Turkey Stage 3 Challengers 1, Valorant Challengers 2023 Turkey: Birlik Split 1, and Superdome 2023 - Egypt.

This article takes a look at pAura’s Valorant settings, including his graphics settings, sensitivity, and keybinds.

Note: pAura’s Valorant settings were obtained from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg.

Everything to know about pAura’s Valorant settings

Here are pAura’s Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 0.6
  • eDPI: 240
  • ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
  • Scoped Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: White
  • Crosshair Color: #ffffff
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 4
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Also read: TakaS' Valorant settings

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off
  • Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;9;1a;0;1m;0

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: E
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: C
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based on side
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 0.9
  • Minimap Zoom: 1
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

  • Monitor: Alienware AW2523HF 360Hz Gaming Monitor
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
  • Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero
  • Keyboard: Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud 3

PC Specs

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super
  • Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS Elite AC
  • RAM: Corsair Vengence LPX 16 GB

For more Valorant-related articles, check out the following links:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?