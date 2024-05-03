beyAz Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Beyazıt "beyAz" Körpe is a French/Turkish Valorant player currently on Gentle Mates' roster. The 27-year-old is the in-game leader of this squad and has led it to multiple victories in Valorant's esports scene. Most of the time, beyAz can be seen playing Initiator class Agents such as Sova, KayO, and Skye.

This article will provide the Valorant settings beyAz uses to help you understand this player's style with a bit more clarity.

Gentle Mates’ beyAz's Valorant settings in 2024

Here are beyAz's Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.122

Scoped Sensitivity : 0.9

ADS Sensitivity: 1

eDPI: 195.20

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #ffffff

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 0

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: On

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines :On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 10

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair code: 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;3;0l;0;0v;2;0a;1;0f;0;1l;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object : E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: A

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: 4

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Off Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Moniter: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Black

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Black

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Black Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro

You can utilize these settings and the peripherals beyAz uses to enhance your gameplay and take it to the next level.

