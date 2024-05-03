beyAz Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Beyazıt "beyAz" Körpe is a French/Turkish Valorant player currently on Gentle Mates' roster. The 27-year-old is the in-game leader of this squad and has led it to multiple victories in Valorant's esports scene. Most of the time, beyAz can be seen playing Initiator class Agents such as Sova, KayO, and Skye.
This article will provide the Valorant settings beyAz uses to help you understand this player's style with a bit more clarity.
Note: beyAz's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Gentle Mates’ beyAz's Valorant settings in 2024
Here are beyAz's Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.122
- Scoped Sensitivity: 0.9
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- eDPI: 195.20
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 0
- Inner Line Thickness: 3
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: On
- Movement Error Multiplier: 1
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 1
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines :On
- Outer Line Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 2
- Outer Line Offset: 10
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair code: 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;3;0l;0;0v;2;0a;1;0f;0;1l;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: A
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: 4
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Moniter: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Black
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Black
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro
You can utilize these settings and the peripherals beyAz uses to enhance your gameplay and take it to the next level.
