VCT Masters Bangkok Twitch drops leaked

VCT Masters Bangkok Twitch drops are among the most anticipated rewards for Valorant fans, offering exclusive in-game rewards to those who tune into the event's live broadcasts. As the VCT Masters Bangkok approaches, excitement is building not only for the high-stakes matches but also for these exclusive rewards.

Recent leaks by @Marpkat_ and @VALORANTLeaksEN suggest a potential new spray and title fans may be able to obtain at the event. Read on to learn more about the VCT Masters Bangkok Twitch drops.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this speculation with a pinch of salt.

Valorant leaks show upcoming VCT Masters Bangkok Twitch drops

According to these leaks, a new character spray and title have been leaked:

: According to reports, this unique spray has the agents Clove, Jett, Harbor, and Gekko, as well as his sidekick Wingman, traveling in a traditional Thai tuk-tuk vehicle. "Crispy" Title: Alongside the sprays, a new title called "Crispy' is also expected to be part of the VCT Masters Bangkok Twitch drops. While the exact significance of the title is unknown, it could reference sharp gameplay or a playful nod to a popular in-game purchase.

These thematic sprays not only highlight the diverse agent roster but also pay homage to the host city, Bangkok, by incorporating local cultural themes into the game.

Riot Games has not yet confirmed the conditions to avail the VCT Masters Bangkok Twitch drops, but players will likely need to link their Riot accounts to their Twitch or YouTube profiles and watch the official broadcasts to earn the Spray and Title. Previous Valorant events required two to hours of watch time for exclusive drops, so fans can expect a similar requirement.

For instance, during the VCT Masters Tokyo, fans who watched live games during the event earned the "UNPREDICTABLE' title, and those who tuned into the Grand Finals received a special player card.

An official announcement regarding the drop schedule is expected in the coming days.

The leaked sprays for VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 showcase Riot Games' continuous efforts to engage the community with exclusive, thematic in-game content.

