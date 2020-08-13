'You can call me Uncle': Shroud returns to Twitch with huge numbers... and a goatee

Michael Grzesiek, aka Shroud, has officially returned to streaming on Twitch. The past few days have been monumental for the gaming community as it saw the likes of Dr Disrespect also make a stunning comeback. Now with Shroud's return, the internet has exploded once again.

Shroud's return to Twitch marked his first appearance online in more than a month, and the reception he received was truly befitting for a king.

Moreover, what took everyone by surprise and has become a legendary talking point in itself is Shroud's beard- a neat goatee look- which no one saw coming. Talk about making a grand entry!

The return of Shroud on Twitch smashed all expectations as his viewership reached astronomical and unprecedented numbers.

Shroud's massive return to Twitch

The online community waited in eager anticipation for the King to appear on his first stream on Twitch since Mixer shut down. When he finally appeared, the internet had a meltdown on seeing his brand new, bearded look.

The number of comments were so high that Shroud admitted that his computer had started to lag and added that he was overwhelmed by such a reception.

Advertisement

Addressing his time off from streaming, he said

I really, really enjoyed my vacation , it was great you know...I didn't stream for I don't know...45 days, 46 days..so thank you for asking, my vacation was great!

Shroud then put on his 'gaming' glasses and addressed the hype surrounding his return. He also included a nod to Dr Disrespect's grand return on YouTube as he quipped:

I'm gonna show up and I'm gonna play games you know that's all I'm gonna do...I'm just a normal dude who likes to play games a lot...I actually expected around 200K, I'm not gonna have like a crazy, epic 7 minute driving in a Lamborghini intro, you know and just rolling down the window and shouting at random kids like an old man you know!

Shroud's peak viewership reportedly reached a staggering 516K viewers, a mammoth total for any streamer.

Check out the Shroud's return stream statistics:

I pictured an epic return... not quite like this though <3 pic.twitter.com/zRCFAhp7HX — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) August 13, 2020

The figures tweeted by Shroud are certainly overwhelming, and it goes to show the kind of pull a player of Shroud's calibre still manages to hold over the gaming community.

To better understand the enormous hype and numbers involved, it is to be noted that Shroud received around 13,000 subscribers in less than 55 minutes !

While going on to play Valorant, Shroud also notified his fans about a new, major additional feature to his streams:

We actually have a pretty cool tool okay, we have something new all right...I'm gonna give you guys a little sneak peek of what is new on my stream ..I know a lot of you guys miss out on cool moments so we introduced this new feature...we got replays now! We also got replay zoom....Niiiiice!

Reactions Online

Shroud has been trending ever since he announced his return to Twitch, and the internet went into overdrive right from the moment he began streaming.

From being thankful for his epic return to commenting on his show-stealer of a beard, the online community just could not get enough of Shroud.

Check out some of the reactions related to Shroud's beard below:

Shroud looking like the uncle that I don't whether to hug or shake hands with pic.twitter.com/fmsnOZbaPx — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 12, 2020

I love #shroud but you can't deny he looks like he works at gamestop pic.twitter.com/iVNv4Far6B — Cloud ☁️ (@Cloud_Chsr) August 12, 2020

Don’t disrespect shroud by saying he has a beard. The man has a GOATEE. It has way more drip. Shroud is father. — Casper (@Liquid_Casper) August 12, 2020

Some fans were simply in awe of The King returning to streaming:

"Welcome back to Twitch Shroud" - FPS Streamers pic.twitter.com/FO3tFsOb7B — Myth (@TSM_Myth) August 12, 2020

I think @shroud has gotten more subs during his 25 minute starting soon screen than I’ve gotten in my 6 years of streaming on Twitch 😂 😭



WELCOME HOME KING 👑 — T1 SONII (@sonii) August 12, 2020

Over 250k viewers and @shroud still makes absolute effort to read chat between and during matches.



Think more streamers could learn from the best. Drop the arrogance. Your community is there for YOU. — T1 SONII (@sonii) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, a hilarious post by Dr Disrespect led to a viral trend where people began comparing Shroud's new look to that of Adam Sandler from Uncut Gems:

Everybody Loves Shroud pic.twitter.com/eRLKUpuYwG — Ryan Akagi (@RyanAkagi) August 12, 2020

Shroud Before Mixer Shroud after Mixer pic.twitter.com/VM0RqGVzQ9 — Pogba (@PogbaTwitch) August 12, 2020

I loved @shroud in Uncut Jems — TUCKER (@JERICHO) August 12, 2020

With all that is happening in 2020, the one positive takeaway lies in the fact that this year has surely not disappointed when it comes to the realm of grand returns, akin to the glorious comeback of King Shroud.

You can watch the videos below which address Shroud's return to stream and his massive viewership numbers: