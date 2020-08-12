Shroud is coming home, announces return to Twitch

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is back on Twitch! The popular streamer has been missing from the streaming scene ever since Mixer shut down. Since then, Shroud left the online community guessing as to what his next step could possibly be.

He recently posted a series of cryptic tweets on Twitter, with many interpreting it as a sign of Shroud going pro in Valorant. He was also spotted posting gameplay reels on YouTube, which led to further speculation.

But in a stunning development, Shroud has announced that he will be streaming exclusively on Twitch:

With this latest development, Shroud has signed an exclusive deal with Twitch, the length and financial details of which are not yet disclosed.

Shroud and Twitch

Shroud received immense success on Twitch during his early days on Twitch, where he primarily streamed Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Shroud actively streamed on Twitch, until he left for Mixer in October 2019.

On Mixer, Shroud couldn't mange to replicate the kind of success he enjoyed on Twitch. Then, Mixer eventually shut down last month.

The prosperous streamer currently has 7.1 million followers on his Twitch profile, a number which is expected to skyrocket in light of his recent announcement.

Advertisement

Even Twitch welcomed back Shroud with open arms:

In an official statement, as reported by The Washington Post, Shroud said:

As I was exploring options, I realized that there was no better place than Twitch to engage with the best and most loyal gaming community worldwide.

In what makes for a homecoming of sorts for Shroud, Michael Aragon, the SVP of content at Twitch, issued the following statement:

There’s nothing better than a homecoming, so we’re thrilled to welcome Shroud and his incredible community back to Twitch

Shroud is one of the biggest names to return to Twitch, after Fortnite pro Tyler "Ninja" Blevins streamed on Twitch a few days back, alongside Dr Lupo. Both Shroud and Ninja had signed up for Mixer, in what was touted as some of the biggest deals in esports.

Unfortunately, with Mixer's shutdown, both Shroud and Ninja took some time off to figure out their future course of action.

With this recent development, Shroud is back to reclaim the top spot as one of the most popular streamers in the world as he returns home to Twitch.

shroud is back on Twitch. rejoice — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 11, 2020

You can watch the video below, which addresses Shroud's stunning return to Twitch: