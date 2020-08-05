Shroud keeps fans guessing with another cryptic Valorant-themed tweet

26 year-old Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek is a Canadian pro gamer and is one of the most popular streamers online. Often slotted in the 'best aimer' category, his gameplay skills have shone in a plethora of games, be it Counter Strike or Fortnite.

Ever since Microsoft-owned Mixer shut down, Shroud has not been very active on social media, causing immense speculation among fans.

Recently, he sent the online community into a tizzy when he posted a cryptic tweet- a GIF of a trigger pull, with Valorant's Omen making a brief appearance in the background.

Several fans interpreted it as a Valorant Pro announcement from Shroud.

Check out his earlier tweet below:

Recently, he took to Twitter again to post another cryptic GIF featuring some more Valorant gameplay:

Shroud takes the Dr. DisRespect route

According to Jake Lucky of Esports Talk on YouTube, Shroud seems to be taking the mysterious route of fellow streamer and friend Dr. DisRespect, who has followed a similar pattern of posting cryptic tweets.

Calling Shroud the 'Troll King of Announcements, he voiced the thoughts of most fans and said:

He's taking the Dr. DisRespect route of being genius with his announcements...Shroud has become a mastermind of these trolls..At this point of time though, I'm done speculating when and where and what (the announcement) is gonna be...because it's really messing with my mind!

Speaking of Dr. DisRespect, his latest tweet also revealed nothing substantial about his future, leaving fans speculating:

Shroud not only tweeted but also posted his first video on YouTube in more than a month. In what appears to be a Shroud series of gameplay videos, he also released the schedule of his YouTube streaming for the next week:

Shroud's YouTube schedule (Image Credits: Youtube.com)

In another development, it was also speculated recently that Shroud could be joining Team Liquid, who teased a big announcement coming up on the 7th of August and posted the tweet below:

From Shroud's announcement hint to Liquid's post



SO UNLIKELY



But I quite literally will fall over dead if this happens pic.twitter.com/7Tt84lMfMJ — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 3, 2020

As seen in the above tweets, fans have been quick to spot the link between Shroud's Valorant-themed posts and Team Liquid's latest teaser.

While it could merely be a coincidence, fans are really curious to see what course Shroud ends up taking.

Reactions Online

In light of Shroud's latest cryptic tweet, fans were once again left looking for answers as they took to Twitter to express their views:

Playing with my heart strings — Zen (@HiZenTwenty) August 4, 2020

We are ready — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) August 4, 2020

Shroud coming back to twitch announcement maybe? — Tj (@Goldneh21) August 4, 2020

The tweets above display a sense of restlessness among fans and the online community in general, who are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from Shroud as his future continues to remain shrouded in mystery.

Until Shroud makes an announcement, you can watch the Shroud gameplay series on YouTube: