Shroud posts cryptic tweet; Valorant Pro Announcement soon?

26-year-old Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek recently posted a cryptic tweet after more than a month. Shroud is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry and has a lot of experience in a plethora of games such as PUBG, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Escape from Tarkov, and others.

He has been a pro streamer on Twitch and Mixer, with millions of followers.

However, he has been missing from the competitive scene for quite a long time now, and his social media profiles have also mainly remained inactive.

His last tweet before his month-long sabbatical addressed the Mixer shutdown, where he thanked the community for their support:

I appreciate the Mixer community and everything I’ve been able to do on the platform. I love you guys and am figuring out my next steps. 💙 — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) June 22, 2020

It now seems that Shroud may have figured out his next step, in terms of signing a professional deal.

He posted a cryptic GIF of pulling the trigger, which many have interpreted as him signing a potential pro deal.

Check out his latest tweet below:

A Shroud x Valorant connection?

Some users were quick to spot a familiar hooded figure from Valorant- Omen making an appearance, which has left fans all the more excited.

Fans have already begun to connect the dots as they believe that Shroud will be going professional in Riot Games' Valorant.

You can check out the tweets below, which present a screenshot of the exact moment Omen makes an appearance, as well as a slow-motion version of the original GIF posted by Shroud.

I don’t know but I see the gas mask you put on in Warzone and I saw Omen from Valorant... what you see? pic.twitter.com/jNBf4B7AXZ — Coleman (lofeman) (@L0F3MAN) July 31, 2020

He scopes with a sniper pic.twitter.com/PTFc8HJ0yK — Arda (@Arda_RoYl) July 31, 2020

As you can see in the above tweets, the hooded figure, most certainly, is Omen from Valorant, which seems to have increased the speculation pertaining to an official Valorant move.

This has taken a section of the community by surprise as he had previously stated that he would not be going professional in Valorant in the video below:

However, it appears that he seems to have reconsidered, as one Twitter user explains:

Going pro , playing under C9. His reasoning on why he didn’t want to go born before was that he couldn’t balance streaming / content with playing at a pro level. Now he has the time for it pic.twitter.com/XEr58ZHvk3 — Webs (@WebsFN) July 31, 2020

Reactions Online

Ever since Shroud broke his social media silence and made a comeback on Twitter, the Twitterati have constantly been buzzing with a wide range of reactions to his latest cryptic tweet.

Check out some of them below:

It means shroud pulled the trigger he's going Pro on valorant, hence why omen is on the GIF if slowed down. — Tom w (@ThomasW20540680) July 31, 2020

HE PULLED THE TRIGGER ON SOME DEAL IM GUESSING — mysterioos (@mysteriooss) July 31, 2020

Maybe a rebrand of his logo? — Tony (@T0NY_Wan_Kenobi) July 31, 2020

WHAT DOES IT MEAN — T1 SONII (@sonii) July 31, 2020

Pulled the trigger and going pro in valorant. Ez — Classy (@Classify) July 31, 2020

If this was the case OMEN from valorant wouldn't be on the gun if you slow it down. — Tom w (@ThomasW20540680) July 31, 2020

Elsewhere, pro gamer Anne Munition trolled fans in a fun take on Shroud's return:

so excited for shroud to return 🥳



(stream memes made possible by @elgatogaming Stream Deck: https://t.co/99pomLtHsx) pic.twitter.com/RdWKOqPHBr — Anne Munition (@AnneMunition) July 30, 2020

You can take a look at the video below which addresses Shroud's potential return to Pro gaming: