Vocal coach amazed by Bella Poarch's singing skills

TikTok's latest celebrity is 19-year-old Bella Poarch, who has been raking in millions of views and followers ever since her viral 'M to the B' clip went viral.

The breakout star originally hails from the Philippines and has even served in the US Navy before joining the popular video sharing app.

Her growth has been immense across various social media platforms as her quirky expressions and head-bobbing movements seemed to have struck a chord with viewers across the globe. She currently has a whopping 30 million plus followers on TikTok.

According to her Instagram bio, apart from making TikToks where she lip syncs and dishes out a plethora of expressions, Bella Poarch is also known to be a fan of video games, music, art, travelling and anime.

However, what many fans don't know is that Bella Poarch also loves to sing. She recently blew fans away with a musical rendition of Gracie Abrams 'Friend' while also playing the ukulele:

In her caption, she revealed that singing has always helped her deal with anxiety, depression and PTSD.

She also revealed how she had stopped singing due to a certain event in her life and went on to thank her fans for giving her the confidence to start singing again.

Bella Poarch's singing skills have now caught the eye of Tristan Paredes, who is a popular YouTuber and vocal coach.

Advertisement

Also Read: The Bella Poarch and Tyga video: What exactly happened?

Tristan Paredes reacts to Bella Poarch singing

Tristan Paredes is a popular YouTube and vocal coach who is known for his reactions to various songs as he analyzes a singer's vocal skills and range.

He has previously reacted to the likes of Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande as well as popular TikTok stars such as James Charles and Dixie D'Amelio.

After going through her TikTok videos with a confused look on his face, he finally plays a clip of her bathroom singing and is left amazed by her skills:

"Okay,that was actually pretty good! I feel like she went from choir singing to like pop singing in half second ...she's got a real clean vibrato , yo why isn't she known for this? "

"She could totally do a music video where she sings and then she makes faces and then it face tracks her the whole way through, that would get her like 10 million views ."

He also believes that Bella Poarch is one of the most qualified to succeed in pursuing a musical career:

Advertisement

"She could definitely pursue something with it....I feel like if she made a song, it would actually be a banger. "

While there is no doubt that the girl can sing, Bella Poarch's career so far has been overshadowed by quite a few controversies, which range from her offensive Rising Sun tattoo to her recent alleged link-up with rapper Tyga.

Despite this, Bella Poarch continues to boast a stellar fan following, who are in awe of her singing skills and who seem to have found yet another reason to love her.