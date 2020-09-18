Ethan Klein of h3h3 Productions accuses James Charles of plagiarizing Teddy Fresh's color-block hoodie

In what appears to be the makings of another feud, h3h3 Productions' Ethan Klein and Beauty guru James Charles recently found themselves embroiled in a Twitter exchange.
In a recent Twitter post, Klein accused Charles of allegedly copying his wife Hila Klein's designs, notably that of a color-block hoodie. Hila Klein oversees her line of clothing merchandise, Teddy Fresh, and is known to design them herself.
Keeping that in mind, Ethan Klein highlighted a distinct similarity between one of Teddy Fresh's hoodies and one which James Charles wore in a recent video:
While the similarity certainly seems suspicious, Ethan Klein doesn't seem too keen on passing it off as mere coincidence. From calling it the 'exact same design' to claiming that James Charles used 'identical colours', it wasn't long before a whole Twitter storm erupted.
Ethan Klein vs James Charles ft Twitter
Ethan Klein's accusations of plagiarism were backed by his wife, who also posted a tweet where she shared some rough designs from her notebook and stated that the design for the hoodie had been her brainchild since 2017.
James Charles responded with the following tweet, where he revealed that the two had discussed the merchandise over DM's the previous day. However, Ethan Klein retorted by saying that he found James Charles's response 'combative and dismissive':
Klein did not stop there, as he went on to portray Charles in a hypocritical light, tweeting about past instances:
As soon as news of their spat went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions, as the online community responded to the situation.
Several came out in support of Klein's Ethan and Hila as they levelled plagiarism allegations against James Charles:
Those who sided with Charles unsurprisingly included the likes of Keemstar and LeafyIsHere, who posted identical tweets, even as others chimed in:
As the plagiarism debate rages on, it's interesting to see what course this feud ends up taking, and who eventually goes home with the spoils of war.Published 18 Sep 2020, 22:45 IST