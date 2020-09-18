Ethan Klein of h3h3 Productions accuses James Charles of plagiarizing Teddy Fresh's color-block hoodie

In what appears to be the makings of another feud, h3h3 Productions' Ethan Klein and Beauty guru James Charles recently found themselves embroiled in a Twitter exchange.

In a recent Twitter post, Klein accused Charles of allegedly copying his wife Hila Klein's designs, notably that of a color-block hoodie. Hila Klein oversees her line of clothing merchandise, Teddy Fresh, and is known to design them herself.

Keeping that in mind, Ethan Klein highlighted a distinct similarity between one of Teddy Fresh's hoodies and one which James Charles wore in a recent video:

It's possible it's all a totally cosmic coincidence but he used pretty much the identical colors here too, he at least moved em around a little bit pic.twitter.com/fdJKm3sEiq — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) September 18, 2020

While the similarity certainly seems suspicious, Ethan Klein doesn't seem too keen on passing it off as mere coincidence. From calling it the 'exact same design' to claiming that James Charles used 'identical colours', it wasn't long before a whole Twitter storm erupted.

Also read: Keemstar is suing Ethan Klein of 'h3h3 Productions'

Ethan Klein vs James Charles ft Twitter

Ethan Klein's accusations of plagiarism were backed by his wife, who also posted a tweet where she shared some rough designs from her notebook and stated that the design for the hoodie had been her brainchild since 2017.

I guess I might as well share some behind the scenes. This is my first sketch of the color block hoodie from 2017 before we had a logo for TF, and in the other pic is the pink one, this is usually how I work on our color pallets. https://t.co/5t7NrRC28P pic.twitter.com/mEhHq2cF8E — Hila Klein (@HilaKleinH3) September 18, 2020

Advertisement

James Charles responded with the following tweet, where he revealed that the two had discussed the merchandise over DM's the previous day. However, Ethan Klein retorted by saying that he found James Charles's response 'combative and dismissive':

@h3h3productions If you’d like to continue our conversation and find a solution, my DMs are still open! ❤️ — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 18, 2020

Klein did not stop there, as he went on to portray Charles in a hypocritical light, tweeting about past instances:

For context, a company made a palette with colors very similar to his and this was his response pic.twitter.com/BJL4MfPsrQ — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) September 18, 2020

As soon as news of their spat went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions, as the online community responded to the situation.

ethan klein vs. james charles? that's something i would've never guessed, but i'm here for it 🍿 — Christopher Tom (@DrChris_PhD) September 18, 2020

Several came out in support of Klein's Ethan and Hila as they levelled plagiarism allegations against James Charles:

im sorry are we not going to talk about how james charles basically just stole @HilaKleinH3 design @teddyfresh @h3h3productions pic.twitter.com/paWWz4G0ct — sleepy💤(78%) (@lindzi_amore) September 17, 2020

James Charles trying to ignore the fact he copied Hila’s designs for his own gain... pic.twitter.com/QRRwc1kF5w — The Tall, British Guy. (@BiggestFishy) September 18, 2020

The difference between TF and James Charles' clothing is that TF is a serious brand and their clothes are uniquely curated for their audience. Hila puts effort and heart into their brand because she is a TRUE fashion designer. That's the difference. — Sophia (@sophiasori1) September 18, 2020

You have to be a special level of braindead to think these hoodies arent ripped off. Teddy fresh is one of if not the biggest youtuber clothing lines out there so james charles would deffinetly have seen some of it. Also saying that the colours arent the same is fucking insane — Stijn kromdijk (@StijnKromdijk) September 18, 2020

100% rip off bro. Ur sellin Teddy Fresh, he’s is sellin Teddy Stale — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) September 18, 2020

Those who sided with Charles unsurprisingly included the likes of Keemstar and LeafyIsHere, who posted identical tweets, even as others chimed in:

I support @jamescharles he did nothing wrong!



James Charles is being falsely accused by an individual who has falsely accuse me! #StanJames — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 18, 2020

I support @jamescharles he did nothing wrong!



James Charles is being falsely accused by an individual who has falsely accuse me! #StanJames — Leafy (@Leafy) September 18, 2020

I don't support James Charles but Ethan Klein pretending he fucking invented pastel colors is the most egotistical shit in the world. — Trey (@tjohansen98) September 18, 2020

Um, this style has been around for awhile it’s literally a 90s aesthetic and you can find identical looks by googling 90s color block hoodies like I did and it took about 2 seconds. I’m not even a James Charles fan but the reach here is pretty embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/XzDZsCD7V5 — 🌸✨That_Bad_Bartender✨🌸 (@Awful_Bartender) September 18, 2020

As the plagiarism debate rages on, it's interesting to see what course this feud ends up taking, and who eventually goes home with the spoils of war.