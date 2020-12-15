100 Thieves and FaZe Clan are reportedly interested in collaborating with Bella Poarch and have both been interacting with the TikTok star.

Bella Poarch has been involved with both organizations in recent weeks, and it's leading many to believe that she could be of great interest to them. She's been seen in the facilities of both FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves, the latter of which she streamed in.

The 23-year-old was also seen wearing a 100 Thieves hoodie in one of her TikToks, which garnered millions of views as she is one of the most popular stars on the platform.

She was put on the map for esports orgs when she played in an Among Us tournament run by FaZe Clan. However, even though she participated, it was clear that she didn't know how to play, and some FaZe members like Nate Hill expressed their frustration over the same.

The possibility of Bella Poarch in FaZe Clan or 100 Thieves

A lot of this information was put into a neat package by Jake at Esports Talk. He brought up each instance of Bella Poarch's involvement with esports organizations. Unfortunately, there is no concrete information about whether she will be signed to a deal with either 100 Thieves or FaZe Clan.

It's entirely possible that all parties involved could be helping each other out in a no-strings-attached exposure attempt. In most cases, people wouldn't expect Bella Poarch fans to be involved in esports and vice versa. With these collaborations and subtle shout outs, both worlds are brought together for an even larger viewership boost.

FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves are also known for signing personalities beyond just esports pros. Both Nickmercs and CouRageJD are examples of streamers signed to those orgs. However, they are both gamers. Regardless, Bella Poarch being signed to these orgs would be a big deal.

Bella Poarch is known for the most viewed video on TikTok. The video, "M to the B" has garnered over 530 million views and has 43 million likes so far.

The Filipino TikTok star is a US Navy veteran. Some photos from her time in the service can be found early on in her Instagram page and is part of her initial bio.