"I didn't know they had more nukes than us" - When Joe Rogan discussed "legitimate warlord" Vladimir Putin and Ukraine invasion with former CIA agent Mike Baker

Who better to discuss the dark side of world affairs than a secret service agent? In the 1793rd edition of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, that's exactly what Joe Rogan did when he had former CIA agent Mike Baker on the podcast.

Joe Rogan and Baker discussed at length the rationale behind Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. During the podcast, the JRE host also stated that Putin was a legitimate warlord in modern times:

"The Putin thing scares the s**t out of me though... When it comes to warlords, he's a legitimate warlord... I didn't know they had more nukes than us. I mean, I guess it's a moot point right because everybody has got enough to kill everybody... isn't it something crazy like ten times over?"

Baker agreed with the comedian, saying that there were enough nukes in the world to obliterate life multiple times over.

The former CIA agent also added that America made the error of gauging the Russian president's rationale behind the Ukraine invasion with optimistic logic.

Mike Baker stated that Putin’s motives were always to rebuild and widen his sphere of influence:

"Stepping back if you look at what he's done, he's been pretty damn consistent over the years... Every step of the way he's been following in his mind this stated desire that he has made very public over the years, to rebuild his sphere of influence... We missed the boat on that, we missed it in part because we were always trying to be optimistic and trying to think, okay, maybe they think like we do, maybe there is a rational process there."

Mike Baker tells Joe Rogan that Cdr. David Fravor's UFO encounter was the only likely credible one

In the #1617 edition of JRE, former CIA operative Mike Baker explained to the podcast host that US Naval Commander David Fravor's encounter with the bizarre flying tic tac was probably the only credible UFO sighting:

"If I had to point to one [UFO sighting] I would say Fravor. I would say without a doubt I'd say the one that, if I were somebody who is looking redemption because I've been beating the drum about UFO's and nobody's ever believed me... I would say the one thing that would give them the comfort would be the incident with commander Fravor and that [UFO] sighting."

According to a report by CBS News, on November 14, 2004 Cdr. Fravor encountered a flying tic tac-like object which could travel at breakneck speeds, unachievable with any conventional technology, while on a training exercise.

The report also stated that the USS Princeton, which was also part of the exercise, detected that the unidentified object was traveling eighty thousand feet in merely one second.

