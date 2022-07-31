“little miss traumatized by her olympic experience”: Simone Biles tweets about her experience at the game, receives support from fans worldwide

Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast. The number of medals won by her in the Olympics (seven) is tied with that of Shanon Miller, a notable gymnast of the 1990’s in the United States of America.

Despite her impressive medal count, Biles’s experience in the Olympic Games has been bitter-sweet. Her latest tweet is testimony to this fact.

Simone Biles and her latest tweet highlighting her Olympic experience

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles little miss traumatized by her olympic experience little miss traumatized by her olympic experience

In her latest tweet, Simone mentioned that she is still traumatized by her experience at the Olympic Games. The fact that she withdrew from a few events at the latest 2020 Summer Olympics is no news.

The American gymnast has always been vocal about the importance of mental health and did not back down when her own peace of mind was in jeopardy. Despite qualifying for the finals for vault and uneven bars, she drew out of the prestigious event, citing mental health issues. She said:

“It’s been really stressful this Olympic Games. It’s been a long week. It’s been a long Olympic process. It’s been a long year. Just a lot of different variables and I think we’re just a little bit too stressed out, but we should be out here having fun and sometimes that’s not the case.”

In the very first Olympics that Simone Biles took part in (2016 Summer Olympics), she won four gold medals and a bronze. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she clinched one silver and another bronze medal, thereby bringing her total tally to seven.

After tweeting, she was showered with love from her well-wishers. Her tweet has received over 192.2k likes and over 4.4k retweets. Here are some of the most heart-warming replies to her tweet:

jamie @jordynsleftbrow @Simone_Biles little miss inspired a generation of athletes to be able to put themselves first to protect their physical/mental health and not feel guilty about it 🥺 @Simone_Biles little miss inspired a generation of athletes to be able to put themselves first to protect their physical/mental health and not feel guilty about it 🥺

richgurlvibes @starsoverseasrn @Simone_Biles little miss inspiration for everyone and did the right thing @Simone_Biles little miss inspiration for everyone and did the right thing 💛💛💛

Typhoon (she/her) @RockOfAgesLl @Simone_Biles I liked this, but that somehow feels like both the wrong and right thing to do at the same time. @Simone_Biles I liked this, but that somehow feels like both the wrong and right thing to do at the same time.

Brizee @BriParnell20 @Simone_Biles I can certainly understand feeling that way but you have done & continue to do amazing things in your life 🙂 @Simone_Biles I can certainly understand feeling that way but you have done & continue to do amazing things in your life 🙂

Alissa @Only_one_thomas @Simone_Biles Last night, my daughter and I were just talking about what a total Queen you were last year and are today…so proud of you!!! @Simone_Biles Last night, my daughter and I were just talking about what a total Queen you were last year and are today…so proud of you!!!

In recognition of her noteworthy career so far, Simone Biles was recently bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She was one of the two Olympians to receive the highest civilian honor in the United States of America this year.

