Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022: Day 1 fixtures and timings

The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022 is all set to begin on Friday, August 26. The event is being held in Poland and Slovenia this year.

The final tournament is held once every four years, like the Olympics. It will conclude with the final on September 11. The 20th edition of the Championship will begin at the Arena Stožice in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The event, organized by FIVB, the sport's global governing body, will feature 24 teams. The quadrennial event will also feature Slovenia and Poland this year as the host nations automatically qualify for the event.

The FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will start with the qualification round match between Brazil and Cuba. The match will begin at 11:00 local time. The 17-day event, which features the world's top national volleyball teams, will have the finals at Spodek in Katowice, Poland.

Detailed schedule Volleyball Men's World Championship Day 1:

August 26, 2022 fixtures (Central European Summer Time zone)

Pool B – Preliminary Phase – Men

Brazil vs Cuba – 11 AM (Slovenia)

Pool B – Preliminary Phase – Men

Japan vs Qatar – 2:30 PM (Slovenia)

Pool C – Preliminary Phase – Men

United States vs Mexico – 5:30 PM (Poland)

Pool D – Preliminary Phase – Men

France vs Germany – 5:30 PM (Slovenia)

FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022: A complete guide

It is pertinent to note that Russia has been the most successful team in Volleyball Men's World Championship history. A total of seven teams have won the title in the previous 19 editions. Poland, which co-hosts the tournament this time, is the reigning champion.

The championship will be played with a pool and knockout structure. All 24 teams will be divided into six pools of four teams in the first round. All teams in a pool will play against each other and the top two teams from the each group will qualify for the knockout stages.

The top 16 teams will play in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The two semifinal winners will fight for the championship title in the final, while the losers will play each other for the third position.

Where is it held and how to watch?

The FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022 was originally scheduled to be held in Russia. However, the event was later shifted to Poland and Slovenia in the wake of Russian troops’ invasion of Ukraine.

Moreover, the Russian national side was also booted from the championship. The free position was handed to Ukraine as they were the highest placed men’s team in the official FIVB Senior World Rankings after the qualified teams.

The championship events will be held in Slovenia and Poland. While Pool A and C games will be held at Spodek, in Katowice, Poland, games from Pool B, D, E, and F games will be held at Arena Stožice in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The two venues will alternate matches till the knockout stages. The Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland will host the final round knockout game. The three venues mentioned have a capacity of over 10,000 seats and the seats are expected to be filled by mostly traveling fans.

All games at the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will be live streamed. The event will be streamed on volleyballworld.tv, and will be available for viewing on a subscription basis. Meanwhile, a select list of channels worldwide will also provide live telecasts and highlights of the tournament.

Edited by Diptanil Roy