NACAC Senior Championships 2022: Day 3 schedule, and Day 2 results

The NACAC Senior Championships 2022 enters its third and final day on August 21 2022. There are no morning events today and the afternoon ones will commence from 3 PM EDT onwards.
The track and field events of the NAAC Senior Championships 2022 is being held at the Freeport Stadium in the Grand Bahamas. This year marks the fourth edition of the open tournament that will feature athletes from over 30 member federations locatin the North American, Central American, and Caribbean regions.
Results of the NACAC Senior Championships 2022: Day 2
Here are the results for the second day of the NACAC Senior Championships 2022:
20000 Metres Walk (Women)
- Gold – Flores Mirna Sucely Ortiz (Guatemala)
- Silver – Robyn Stevens (USA)
- Bronze – Maria Michta-Coffey (USA)
20000 Metres Walk (Men)
- Gold – Flores Josa Eduardo Ortiz (Guatemala)
- Silver – Evan Dunfee (Canada)
- Bronze – Garcaa Erick Bernaba Barrondo (Guatemala)
Hammer Throw (Men)
- Gold – Rudy Winkler (USA)
- Silver – Daniel Haugh (USA)
- Bronze – Rowan Hamilton (Canada)
Pole Vault (Women)
- Gold – Alina McDonald (USA)
- Silver – Emily Grove (USA)
- Bronze – Rachel Hyink (Canada)
High Jump (Men)
- Gold – Hernandez Luis Enrique Zayas (Cuba)
- Silver – Django Lovett (Canada)
- Bronze – Donald Thomas (Bahamas)
800 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Ajee’ Wilson (USA)
- Silver – Allie Wilson (USA)
- Bronze – Adelle Tracey (Jamaica)
800 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Jonah Koech (USA)
- Silver – Handal Roban (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
- Bronze – Brannon Kidder (USA)
100 Metres Hurdles (Women)
- Gold – Alaysha Johnson (USA)
- Silver – Megan Tapper (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Devynne Charlton (Bahamas)
110 Metres Hurdles (Men)
- Gold – Freddie Crittenden (USA)
- Silver – Jamal Britt (USA)
- Bronze – Orlando Bennett (Jamaica)
Javelin Throw (Men)
- Gold – Curtis Thompson (USA)
- Silver – Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)
- Bronze – Ethan Dabbs (USA)
400 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas)
- Silver – Sada Williams (Barbados)
- Bronze – Stephenie-Ann McPherson (Jamaica)
400 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Christopher Taylor (Jamaica)
- Silver – Nathon Allen (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Bryce Deadmon (USA)
Long Jump (Women)
- Gold – Quanesha Burks (USA)
- Silver – Christabel Nettey (Canada)
- Bronze – Chanice Porter (Jamaica)
5000 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Woody Kincaid (USA)
- Silver – Thomas Fafard (Canada)
- Bronze – Kieran Lumb (Canada)
10000 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Stephanie Bruce (USA)
- Silver – Emily Lipari (USA)
- Bronze – Beverly Ramos (Puerto Rico)
100 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)
- Silver – Celera Barnes (USA)
- Bronze – Natasha Morrison (Jamaica)
100 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Ackeem Blake (Jamaica)
- Silver – Kyree King (USA)
- Bronze – Brandon Carnes (USA)
4x400 Metres Relay (Mixed)
- Gold – Hall, Stepter Baynes, Turner, and Whitney (USA)
- Silver – Gaye, Bromfield, Bartley, and Knight (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Pintado Rodriguez, Gomez Calderon, Rodriguez Fernandez, and Veitia Cordoba (Cuba)
Full schedule for the NACAC Senior Championship 2022: Day 3
The full schedule for the final day of the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 is given below:
Track Events of the NACAC Senior Championships 2022
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Final will be held at 3:20 PM
- 400 Metres Hurdles: Final (Men) will be held at 3:35 PM
- 200 Metres: Final (Women) will be held at 3:50 PM
- 200 Metres: Final (Men) will be held at 4:00 PM
- Award Ceremony for 400 Metres Hurdles, and 200 Metres will be held at 4:05 PM
- 1500 Metres: Final (Women) will be held at 4:25 PM
- 1500 Metres: Final (Men) will be held at 4:35 PM
- 3000m Steeplechase: Final (Men) will be held at 4:45 PM
- Award Ceremony for 1500 Metres, 3000 Metres Steeplechase, Discus Throw, and Long Jump will be held at 5:00 PM
- 4x400 Metres: Final (Women) will be held at 5:20 PM
- 4x400 Metres: Final (Men) will be held at 5:30 PM
- Award Ceremony for 4x400 Metres Relay, and Shot Put will be held at 5:40 PM
- 4x100 Metres: Final (Women) will be held at 5:55 PM
- 4x100 Metres: Final (Men) will be held at 6:05 PM
- Award Ceremony for 4x100 Metres, Pole Vault, Javelin Throw, and Triple Jump will be held at 6:15 PM
- Closing Ceremony will be held at 7:00 PM
Field events of the NACAC Senior Championships 2022
- Discus Throw: Final (Men) will be held at 3:00 PM
- Long Jump: Final (Men) will be held at 3:00 PM
- Pole Vault: Final (Men) will be held at 3:00 PM
- Shot Put: Final (Women) will be held at 5:00 PM
- Javelin Throw: Final (Women) will be held at 5:00 PM
- Triple Jump: Final (Women) will be held at 5:20 PM
Note: The times indicated in the third day schedule of the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 are local times and are denoted in EDT or Eastern Daylight Time.