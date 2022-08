NACAC Track & Field Open Championships 2022: Dates, schedule, USA roster and more

The 2022 NACAC Track & Field Open Championships are set to kick off on Friday, August 19. The events that will commence on Friday will end on Sunday, August 21. The 2022 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) will be held at the Freeport Stadium in Freeport, Grand Bahamas.

The fourth edition of the NACAC Track & Field Open Championships in the Bahamas will feature world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the host country. Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and USA’s Brooke Andersen will headline the NACAC Open Championships.

The NACAC Track & Field Open Championships will feature athletes from more than 30 member federations. According to the NACAC, this edition of the championships will be the biggest participation yet.

The NACAC Track & Field Open Championships events will be held from 10 AM – 5 PM at the Grand Bahama Stadium over the weekend. All events of the NACAC Track & Field Open Championships will be live streamed for public viewing.

Tickets for the championships have been divided into three price segments - $15 for general, $25 for stadium, and $75 for VIP tickets. Meanwhile, the public can also get a three-day general pass at $40.

Athletics NACAC @athleticsnacac1

Campeonato NACAC de Mayores 2022

LIVE RESULTS

RESULTADOS EN VIVO

milesplit.live/meets/487153 NACAC Senior Championships 2022Campeonato NACAC de Mayores 2022LIVE RESULTSRESULTADOS EN VIVO NACAC Senior Championships 2022Campeonato NACAC de Mayores 2022LIVE RESULTSRESULTADOS EN VIVOmilesplit.live/meets/487153 https://t.co/byT5JDi7fL

NACAC Track & Field Open Championships 2022 schedule

Here is the event schedule for the NACAC Track & Field Open Championships (Bahamas Standard time -GMT-4)

Friday, August 19, 2022

Track events

09:00 am Men’s 100m Qualification

09:30 am Women’s 400m Semi-Finals

10:00 am Men’s 400m Semi-Finals

10:30 am Men’s 200m

Field events

09:00 am Women’s Long Jump Qualification

10:30 am Men’s Long Jump Qualification

Track events

4:30 pm Women’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals

5:00 pm Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals

5:15 pm Men’s 800m Semi-Finals

5:30 pm Women’s 3000 Steeplechase Final

6:00 pm Opening Ceremony

7:20 pm Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-Finals

7:40 pm Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals

8:00 pm Women’s 200m Semi-Finals

8:20 pm Men’s 200m Semi-Finals

8:30 pm Award Ceremony – Hammer Throw – Triple Jump – High Jump

8:45 pm Women’s 5000m Final

9:05 pm Men’s 10000m Final

9:10 pm Award Ceremony – 3000 Steeplechase – Shot Put – Discus Throw

Field events

3:00 pm Women’s Hammer Throw Final

5:00 pm Men’s Triple Jump Final

5:00 pm Women’s High Jump Final

7:30 pm Men’s Shot-Put Final

7:30 pm Women’s Discus Throw Final

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Track events

6:30am Women &Men’s 20,000m Race-walk Final

4:15 pm Award Ceremony – 20,000m Race-walk

4:30 pm Women’s 100m Semi-Finals

4:50 pm Men’s 100m Semi-Finals

5:10 pm Women’s 800m Final

5:20 pm Men’s 800m Final

5:30 pm Award Ceremony – Hammer Throw

5:40 pm Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

5:55 pm Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

6:00 pm Award Ceremony – 800m – 100m Hurdles

6:15 pm Women’s 400m Final

6:25 pm Men’s 400m Final

6:35 pm Award Ceremony – 110m Hurdles – 400m

6:45 pm Men’s 5,000m Final

7:15 pm Women’s 10,000m Final

8:00 pm Women’s 100m Final

8:10 pm Men’s 100m Final

8:20 pm 4x400m Mixed Relay Final

8:30 pm Award Ceremony – High Jump – Pole Vault – Long Jump – Javelin Throw - 5,000m – 10,000m – 100m

Field events

3:00 pm Men’s Hammer Throw Final

4:30 pm Men’s High Jump Final

5:00 pm Women’s Pole Vault Final

6:00 pm Men’s Javelin Throw Final

7:00 pm Women’s Long Jump Final

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Track events

3:20 pm Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

3:35 pm Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

3:50 pm Women’s 200m Final

4:00 pm Men’s 200m Final

4:05 pm Award Ceremony – 400m Hurdles, 200m

4:25 pm Women’s 1500m Final

4:35 pm Men’s 1500m Final

4:45 pm Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

5:00 pm Award Ceremony – 1500m – 3000m Steeplechase – Discus Throw – Long Jump

5:20 pm Women’s 4x400m Final

5:30 pm Men’s 4x400m Final

5:40 pm Award Ceremony – 4x400m Relay – Shot-Put

5:55 pm Women’s 4x100m Final

6:05 pm Men’s 4x100m Final

6:15 pm Award Ceremony – 4x100m – Pole Vault – Javelin Throw – Triple Jump

7:00 pm Closing

Field events

3:00 pm Men’s Discus Throw Final

3:00 pm Men’s Long Jump Final

3:00 pm Men’s Pole Vault Final

5:00 pm Women’s Shot-Put Final

5:00 pm Women’s Javelin Throw Final

5:20 pm Women’s Triple Jump Final

Sweet Lime Berries @terryfinisterre , Brooke Andersen , and Shericka Jackson headline this week's 4th NACAC Championships in The Bahamas. With athletes from 29 member federations, NACAC says this edition will be have the greatest participation and be the most competitive. World champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Brooke Andersen, and Shericka Jacksonheadline this week's 4th NACAC Championships in The Bahamas. With athletes from 29 member federations, NACAC says this edition will be have the greatest participation and be the most competitive. World champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo 🇧🇸, Brooke Andersen 🇺🇸, and Shericka Jackson 🇯🇲 headline this week's 4th NACAC Championships in The Bahamas. With athletes from 29 member federations, NACAC says this edition will be have the greatest participation and be the most competitive. https://t.co/XIc8LUCphp

NACAC Track & Field Open Championships 2022 USA roster

The US team roster for the fourth edition of the NACAC Track & Field Open Championships features six medalists. Team UASTF, the most successful team in World Athletics Championships history, will look to extend their glory run in the championship that begins on Friday.

World Championships women's hammer gold medalist Brooke Andersen, javelin silver medalist Kara Winger and hammer bronze medalist Janee Kassanavoid are some of the big names on the US roster for the NACAC Track & Field Open Championships.

Eugene relay gold medalists Bryce Deadmon, Jaide Stepter, and Kaylin Whitney will also make their way to the 90-member contingent. The athletes will look to replicate their dominating performance in Eugene at the NACAC Track & Field Open Championships. A win here will take the athlete directly to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

USATF @usatf



Team USATF’s performance at Oregon22 was one for the books! Which moment stands out most for you?



#JourneyToGold Looking back on the greatest performance EVER at a World Athletics Championship with a #TBT by the numbers 🤩Team USATF’s performance at Oregon22 was one for the books! Which moment stands out most for you? Looking back on the greatest performance EVER at a World Athletics Championship with a #TBT by the numbers 🤩🇺🇸 Team USATF’s performance at Oregon22 was one for the books! Which moment stands out most for you? #JourneyToGold https://t.co/r12XRxAYrj

USA team: Men’s roster for the NACAC Track & Field Open Championships 2022

CJ Allen 400m Hurdles

Chris Benard Triple Jump

Emmanuel Bor 5000m

Jamal Britt 110mH

Brandon Carnes - 100m, 4x100m Relay Pool

Cravont Charleston - 4x100m Relay Pool

Nick Christie - 20km Race Walk

Emmanuel Corvera - 20km Race Walk

Jordan Crawford - 20km Race Walk

Freddie Crittenden - 110m Hurdles

Ethan Dabbs - Javelin

Bryce Deadmon - 400m – Relay Pool

Andrew Evans - Discus

Johnny Gregorek - 1500m

Rayvon Grey - Long Jump

Quincy Hall - 4x400m Relay Pool

Duncan Hamilton - 3000m Steeplechase

Daniel Haugh - Hammer Throw

Dontavious - Hill High Jump

Eric Holt - 1500m

Andrew Irwin - Pole Vault

Evan Jager - 3000m Steeplechase

Lawrence Johnson - 4x100m Relay Pool

Woody Kincaid - 5000m

Kyree King - 100m, 200m, 4x100m – Relay Pool

Jonah Koech - 800m

Josephus Lyles - 200m

Dillon Maggard - 10,000m

Sean McGorty - 5000m, 10,000m

Dan Nehnevaj - 20km Race Walk

Tripp Piperi - Shot Put

Kyle Rollins - High Jump

Khalifah Rosser - 400m Hurdles

Anthony Rotich - 3000m Steeplechase

Dallin Shurts - Discus

Roger Steen - Shot Put

Curtis Thompson - Javelin

Josh Thompson - 1500m

Ismail Turner - 4x400m Relay Pool

Noah Williams - 400m – Relay Pool

Will Williams - Long Jump

Luke Winder - Pole Vault

Rudy Winkler - Hammer Throw

Isiah Young - 4x100m Relay Pool

USA team: Women’s roster for the NACAC Track & Field Open Championships 2022

Morolake Akinosun - 4x100m Relay Pool

Brooke Andersen - Hammer Throw

Celera Barnes - 100m, 4x100m- Relay Pool

Deonca Bookman - 400m Hurdles

Brittany Brown - 200m

Stephanie Bruce - 10,000m

Quanesha Burks - Long Jump

Stephanie Casey - 20km Race Walk

Vashti Cunningham - High Jump

Teahna Daniels - 4x100m Relay Pool

Rachel Dincoff - Discus

Arianna Fisher - Triple Jump

Tiffany Flynn - Long Jump

Eleanor Fulton - 5000m

Rachel Glenn - High Jump

Carmen Graves - 3000m Steeplechase

Emily Grove - Pole Vault

Ariana Ince - Javelin

Kyra Jefferson - 4x400m Relay Pool

Gabbi Jennings - 3000m Steeplechase

Alaysha Johnson - 100m Hurdles

Janee Kassanavoid - Hammer Throw

Emily Lipari - 10,000m

Heather MacLean - 1500m

Tonea Marshall - 100m Hurdles

Alina McDonald - Pole Vault

Miranda Melville - 20km Race Walk

Maria Michta-Coffey - 20km Race Walk

A’Keyla Mitchell - 200m

Fiona O’Keeffe - 5000m

Javianne Oliver - 100m, 4x100m Relay Pool

Keturah Orji - Triple Jump

Katie Rainsberger - 3000m Steeplechase

Jessica Ramsey - Shot Put

Natosha Rogers - 5000m

Helen Schlachtenhaufen - 1500m

Ashley Spencer - 400mH

Jaide Stepter- Baynes - 4x400m Relay Pool

Robyn Stevens - 20km Race Walk

Laulauga Tausaga-Collins - Discus

Kaylin Whitney - 4x400m Relay Pool

Ajee’ Wilson - 800m

Allie Wilson - 800m

Kara Winger - Javelin

Jessica Woodard - Shot Put

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy