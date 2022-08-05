5 best USA athletes at World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 so far

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 is underway at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia. Team USA is putting forth a strong showing at the championships so far and they have the medals to prove it.

As the six-day-long competition enters Day 5, the United States topped the medal tally, winning five gold medals, two silver and three bronze.

The US contingent arrived at the championships with high hopes. While many argued that the nation were favorites to top the medal tally, a few doubted the team as it featured several debutants in the international competition. However, most of the US athletes came through and delivered.

Here are the top five US athletes at World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 so far.

Akala Garrett - 400m hurdles (Women)

Akala Garrett arrived at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali as the youngest US athlete. Garrett on Thursday (August 4) surprised many as she took the gold in the 400m hurdles final. Setting a world U20-leading time of 56.16 seconds gained her the yellow metal. Garrett’s run was not short of perfection as the 17-year-old started off quick.

Garrett finished more than half a second to Sweden’s Hanna Karlsson, who settled for silver. The young athlete’s run in the finals bettered her performance in the heats. Garrett was joined on the podium by her compatriot Michaela Rose, who managed to win the bronze medal.

Tarik O'Hagan - Shot put (6 kg) (Men)

Tarik O'Hagan put forth his best performance to grab the gold medal in the men's shot put final. The athlete from Rhode Island set a lifetime-best 20.30m/66-7.25 on his opening attempt to ensure the gold. He followed up with a 20.03m/65-8.75 and another big improvement to 20.73m/68-0.25.

O’Hagan moved to No. 10 on the all-time US U20 performer list with the winning throw at the World Athletics U20 Championships. The athlete put on a promising performance to take the first individual gold of the Championships for the US contingent.

It is pertinent to note that O'Hagan made the winning throw only a few hours after automatically qualifying for the hammer final.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Tarik O'Hagan throws 20.73m to claim world U20 shot put title!



#WorldAthleticsU20 One big throw for gold 🥇Tarik O'Haganthrows 20.73m to claim world U20 shot put title! One big throw for gold 🥇Tarik O'Hagan 🇺🇸 throws 20.73m to claim world U20 shot put title!#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/aN56YGlM08

Shawnti Jackson - 100m (Women)

Jamaica’s Tina Clayton claimed her second straight world U20 100m title at the World Athletics U20 Championships. However, the finals also saw a young US star sprinter in the making. Shawnti Jackson showed she is capable of becoming a senior champion in the near future by grabbing the bronze medal in the final.

Jackson, the daughter of 2005 world 400m hurdles champion Bershawn, clocked a personal best time of 11.15 seconds. This was only a few tenths of seconds off from the silver medal spot.

The 17-year-old, trained by her Olympian father Bershawn 'Batman' Jackson, showed she is capable of reaching incredible heights in her own career during the finals.

USATF @usatf



17-year-old Shawnti Jackson just ran 11.15 to take bronze at the



#JourneyToGold Shawnti gets the bronze! 🤩🥉17-year-old Shawnti Jackson just ran 11.15 to take bronze at the #WorldAthleticsU20 Championships! Shawnti gets the bronze! 🤩🥉17-year-old Shawnti Jackson just ran 11.15 to take bronze at the #WorldAthleticsU20 Championships! #JourneyToGold https://t.co/RHP1kRFfXK

Hana Moll - Pole vault (Women)

Hana Moll was victorious in the women’s 4.35m pole vault. Moll arrived at Cali with high hopes, having won a silver medal at the US U20 championship. The athlete confirmed her first international medal in her third attempt.

The 17-year-old successfully marked 4.20m on the first attempt. She followed up with a 4.30m attempt. Moll ensured victory as she took on a 4.45m attempt in the third.

Moll defeated German duo Chiara Sistermann and Janna Sophie Ohrt, who won the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Meanwhile, Moll’s twin sister Amanda Moll finished fifth in the table with a 4.20m clearance.

RunBrief @runbrief



Hana Moll clears 4.35m on her third attempt and strikes pole vault gold!



Another gold medal for the USA 🥇



#WorldAthleticsU20 WORLD U20 CHAMPIONHana Mollclears 4.35m on her third attempt and strikes pole vault gold!Another gold medal for the USA 🥇 WORLD U20 CHAMPION ‼️Hana Moll 🇺🇸 clears 4.35m on her third attempt and strikes pole vault gold! Another gold medal for the USA 🥇🇺🇸#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/jMuu6UwM9P

Roisin Willis - 800m (Women)

Roisin Willis proved she is one of the best high school athletes to enter the track as she won the U20 World title in 800m. The high school senior from Wisconsin started off slow.

However, Willis battled back to overtake Switzerland’s Audrey Werro on the final stretch. Willis won gold with an U20 Championships record of 1:59.13.

With the win, Willis became the third American to win the World U20 title in 10 years. Willis followed Ajee Wilson, who won the world title in 2012 and Sammy Watson in 2016.

While Willis’ performance at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 showcased a promising star for the future, her compatriot Juliette Whittaker finished third to nab the bronze. Whittaker, who holds the American high school record (1:59.04), finished with a time of 2:00.18.

