World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 day 2: Points table so far, upcoming events, USA athletes in action and more

The World Athletics Championships have returned for the U20 tournament. The competition kicked off on Monday (August 1) and featured some incredible performances. Day Two (August 2) will surely follow that up.

Hurdles, sprinting, discus throw, long jump and many more events will take place, bringing some of the brightest young athletes

In total, the event will run from August 1 to August 6 with events going on nearly all day every day. Here's today's schedule as well as how things went yesterday.

World Athletics Championships Day 2: A complete guide

Here's how the morning schedule for the World Athletics Championships Day 2 looks (all times are local time):

08:30 Men's 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Decathlon U20

09:00 Men's Pole Vault Qualification

09:20 Men's Discus Throw (1.750kg) Decathlon - Group A

09:35 Women's 400 Metres Heats

10:20 Men's High Jump Qualification

10:25 Men's 400 Metres Heats

10:27 Men's Discus Throw (1.750kg) Decathlon - Group B

11:25 Women's 400 Metres Hurdles Heats

12:10 Men's Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification - Group A

12:15 Men's Pole Vault Decathlon U20

12:30 Women's 100 Metres Heats

13:25 Men's Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification - Group B

After that, the afternoon session is full of exciting events, too:

14:50 Men's Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group A

15:10 Men's 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Semi-Final

15:16 Women's Shot Put Final

15:40 Men's 100 Metres Semi-Final

16:00 Men's Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group B

16:10 Women's 800 Metres Semi-Final

16:16 Men's Long Jump Final

16:50 4x400 Metres Relay Final

17:15 Men's Shot Put (6kg) Final

17:20 Women's Javelin Throw Final

17:30 Men's 1500 Metres Decathlon U20

17:55 Men's 100 Metres Final

Yesterday saw a few incredible performances as well.

Here are some of the American athletes competing in today's events:

Garrett Brown, men's pole vault

Curtis Williams, men's long jump

Ames Burton, women's discus throw

Amanda Moll, women's pole vault

Heidie Nielsen, women's 3000m

Kate Peters, women's 3000m

Tyrone Gorze, men's 5000m

Dylan Throop, men's 5000m

Cade Moran, men's shot put

Many tables are actively happening or have finished already. Here's what a few of them look like so far.

In the men's pole vault group A final, here are the top placeholders at the time of writing:

Julio Alasaari (Finland), 5.05

Garrett Brown (USA), 5.05

Ander de Martinez Rituerto (Spain), 5.05

Till Marburger (Germany), 5.05

Sloan Petiphar (France), 5.05

Jozsef Banovics (Italy), 5.05

Here's what the men's 1.75kg discus throw leaderboard top-three looks like:

Jan Duhovnik (Slovenia), 45.87

Abraham Sandvin Vogelsang (Norway), 44.19

Gabriel Emmanuel (Netherlands), 42.81

Here are the current tables for pole vault group B and the men's high jump:

Two more tables at the time of writing (Image via World Athletics Championships)

All the tables are updated live on the World Athletics Championships website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far