World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 day 2: Points table so far, upcoming events, USA athletes in action and more

The World Athletics Championships have returned for the U20 tournament. The competition kicked off on Monday (August 1) and featured some incredible performances. Day Two (August 2) will surely follow that up.
Hurdles, sprinting, discus throw, long jump and many more events will take place, bringing some of the brightest young athletes
In total, the event will run from August 1 to August 6 with events going on nearly all day every day. Here's today's schedule as well as how things went yesterday.
World Athletics Championships Day 2: A complete guide
Here's how the morning schedule for the World Athletics Championships Day 2 looks (all times are local time):
- 08:30 Men's 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Decathlon U20
- 09:00 Men's Pole Vault Qualification
- 09:20 Men's Discus Throw (1.750kg) Decathlon - Group A
- 09:35 Women's 400 Metres Heats
- 10:20 Men's High Jump Qualification
- 10:25 Men's 400 Metres Heats
- 10:27 Men's Discus Throw (1.750kg) Decathlon - Group B
- 11:25 Women's 400 Metres Hurdles Heats
- 12:10 Men's Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification - Group A
- 12:15 Men's Pole Vault Decathlon U20
- 12:30 Women's 100 Metres Heats
- 13:25 Men's Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification - Group B
After that, the afternoon session is full of exciting events, too:
- 14:50 Men's Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group A
- 15:10 Men's 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Semi-Final
- 15:16 Women's Shot Put Final
- 15:40 Men's 100 Metres Semi-Final
- 16:00 Men's Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group B
- 16:10 Women's 800 Metres Semi-Final
- 16:16 Men's Long Jump Final
- 16:50 4x400 Metres Relay Final
- 17:15 Men's Shot Put (6kg) Final
- 17:20 Women's Javelin Throw Final
- 17:30 Men's 1500 Metres Decathlon U20
- 17:55 Men's 100 Metres Final
Yesterday saw a few incredible performances as well.
Here are some of the American athletes competing in today's events:
- Garrett Brown, men's pole vault
- Curtis Williams, men's long jump
- Ames Burton, women's discus throw
- Amanda Moll, women's pole vault
- Heidie Nielsen, women's 3000m
- Kate Peters, women's 3000m
- Tyrone Gorze, men's 5000m
- Dylan Throop, men's 5000m
- Cade Moran, men's shot put
Many tables are actively happening or have finished already. Here's what a few of them look like so far.
In the men's pole vault group A final, here are the top placeholders at the time of writing:
- Julio Alasaari (Finland), 5.05
- Garrett Brown (USA), 5.05
- Ander de Martinez Rituerto (Spain), 5.05
- Till Marburger (Germany), 5.05
- Sloan Petiphar (France), 5.05
- Jozsef Banovics (Italy), 5.05
Here's what the men's 1.75kg discus throw leaderboard top-three looks like:
- Jan Duhovnik (Slovenia), 45.87
- Abraham Sandvin Vogelsang (Norway), 44.19
- Gabriel Emmanuel (Netherlands), 42.81
Here are the current tables for pole vault group B and the men's high jump:
All the tables are updated live on the World Athletics Championships website.