World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: Livestream links and how to watch on TV explored

The World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 kicked off on Monday, August 1 at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia. The biennial event brings together budding athletes from all across the world to compete for major honors.

The 19th edition of the junior championships features over 1500 athletes from around the world. The six-day event will end on Saturday, August 6. Interestingly, viewers can watch the morning sessions of the championship for free at the stadium, while the afternoon sessions remain ticketed. Meanwhile, viewers from across the world can watch the competition live online as well as on various TV networks.

World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 live stream and TV coverage

All events of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 will be available online. The events are live streamed on World Athletics' YouTube and Facebook channels. Viewers can also tune in to various TV networks, including CNBC in the United States, Teledeporte in Spain, SPORTV2 in Brazil, etc for watching the championships live.

Full list of TV networks broadcasting the World Athletics U20 Championships 22 live:

Worldwide - YouTube

- YouTube United States - Peacock TV online and CNBC on TV

- Peacock TV online and CNBC on TV Bahamas - ZNS

- ZNS Spain - Teledeporte

- Teledeporte Brazil - SPORTV2

- SPORTV2 Cayman Islands - TBC

- TBC China - CCTV5

- CCTV5 Jamaica - TVJ and TVJSN

- TVJ and TVJSN Malaysia and Brunei - Astro SuperSport 1

- Astro SuperSport 1 Morocco - Arryadia

- Arryadia New Zealand - Sky Sport 1, 2, 3 and Select

- Sky Sport 1, 2, 3 and Select Pan Latin Ameri ca - Claro Sports

ca - Claro Sports Pan Middle East - beIN Sports

- beIN Sports South Korea - Sky Sports

- Sky Sports Sweden - Sportkanalen, C More Mix

- Sportkanalen, C More Mix Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport Go Select 1, SuperSport Liyu, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Variety 3 Africa, Supersport Action / SuperSport Action Africa

World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 so far

The competition was flagged off with Kenya’s Betty Chelangat winning the maiden gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 in the women’s 3000m finals. This was followed by Ethiopia’s Addisu Yihune, who took the men’s 5000m title in the second final of the day. Day 1 was filled with a long list of heats and qualification events.

Day 2 of the World Athletics U20 Championship 2022 witnessed a few records, with Botswana's Letsile Tebogo bettering his world U20 100m record. The sprinter won the gold medal with a time of 9.91 seconds. Elsewhere, Serbia’s Adriana Vilagos set a championship record in the women’s javelin with a throw of 63.52m to take the top position.

The US quartet of Charlie Bartholomew, Madison Whyte, Will Sumner and Kennedy Wade finished the day’s last final with a gold medal win in the mixed 4x400m relay, setting a new championship record of 3:17:69.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



. 🤯



Tina Clayton breaks the championship 100m record and successfully defends her world U20 title!



#WorldAthleticsU20 WORLD U20 CHAMPION 🥇🥇Tina Claytonbreaks the championship 100m record and successfully defends her world U20 title! WORLD U20 CHAMPION 🥇🥇1⃣0⃣.9⃣5⃣🤯Tina Clayton 🇯🇲 breaks the championship 100m record and successfully defends her world U20 title!#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/PJJ1T50tSl

Day 3 of the competition ended with the United States on top of the medal tally with three golds, one silver and two bronze medals. Meanwhile, Kenya stood second with two golds and two bronze medals.

Jamaica, powered by Tina Clayton's second straight world U20 100m title with a championship record of 10.95 seconds, occupied the third position with one gold, three silvers and one bronze medal. Ethiopia, Sweden and South Africa followed the top three in the table with three medals each.

