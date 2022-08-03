World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: Day 3 schedule, Day 2 results, live stream details, and more

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships, also known as the Junior World Championships, started on Monday, August 1, 2022. The six-day event commenced at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia, and will continue until August 6. The third day of the biennial event is set to be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

So far, the tournament has seen winners from countries like the USA, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Eritrea. The second day kicked off with a couple of heats and qualification events. A total of six finals were held in the afternoon session including women's shot put, men's long jump, mixed 4x400m relay, men's shot put(6kg), women's javelin throw, and men's 100m final.

Before the commencement of the third day of the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships, here's a look at the medallists from the past two days.

World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: Day 2 Results

The highlight of Day 2 of the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships was the 19-year-old Letsile Tebago from Botswana, who won the U20 100m final, clocking 9.91s. He broke his own junior record of 9.94s that he had set in the heats of the senior world championships last month. His exploits on the track have prompted many to draw comparisons with former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

Meanwhile, Erwan Konate successfully defended his title in the men's long jump with a leap of 8.08m, which came in the fifth round. Mine de Klerk of South Africa retained her world U20 title in the women’s shot put. Her third-round effort of 17.17m helped her emerge victorious ahead of Turkey’s Pinar Akyol (16.84m).

The men's shot put witnessed intense competition with USA's Tarik O'Hagan eventually taking gold courtesy of a personal best throw of 20.73m.

Later, another thrilling finale was seen in the 4x400m mixed relay where the USA and India fought for gold. The former went on to break its own championship record, clocking 3:17.69 ahead of India’s 3:17.76.

USA wins the 4x400m mixed relay

Day 2 of the World Athletics U20 Championships ended with the USA at the top of the medal tally with two gold medals. Ethiopia occupied second place with a gold and a silver medal followed by Kenya with a gold and a bronze medal.

Shot Put (Women)

Gold: Mine De Clerk (Souh Africa)

Mine De Clerk (Souh Africa) Silver: Pinar Akyol (Turkey)

Pinar Akyol (Turkey) Bronze:Zuzanna Maslana(Poland)

Long Jump (Men)

Gold: Erwan Konate(France)

Erwan Konate(France) Silver: Alejandro A Parada(Cuba)

Alejandro A Parada(Cuba) Bronze: Gabriel Luiz Boza(Brazil)

4x400m Relay(Mixed)

Gold : United States

: United States Silver : India

: India Bronze: Jamaica

Shot Put(6kg) (Men)

Gold : Tarik O'Hagan(USA)

: Tarik O'Hagan(USA) Silver : Kobe Lawrence(Jamaica)

: Kobe Lawrence(Jamaica) Bronze:Tizian Nora Lauria(Germany)

Javelin Throw (Women)

Gold: Adriana Vilagos(Serbia)

Adriana Vilagos(Serbia) Silver: Valentina Barrios(Colombia)

Valentina Barrios(Colombia) Bronze: Manuela Rotundo (Uruguay)

100m(Men)

Gold: Letsile Tebogo(Botswana)

Letsile Tebogo(Botswana) Silver: Bouwahjgie Nkrumie(Jamaica) NKRUMIE

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie(Jamaica) NKRUMIE Bronze:Benjamin Richardson(South Africa)

Here's the schedule for World Athletics U20 Championships Day 3 events (times are in EST):

Morning Session:

8:30 am M 100m Hurdles Heptathlon U20

9:00 am M 3000m Heats

9:11 am W Hammer Throw Qualification-Group A

9:35 am M 3000m Steeplechase Heats

9:40 am W High Jump Heptathon U20

9:45 am W Long Jump Qualification

10:25 am M 400m Hurdles Heats

10:30 am W Hammer Throw Qualification-Group B

11:25 am M 200m Heats

Afternoon Session:

3:00 pm W Shot Put Heptathlon U20

3:05 pm W 400m Hurdles Semi-final

3:35 pm M 200m Semi-Final

3:55 pm W Pole Vault Final

4:05 pm W 100m Semi-Final

4:30 pm W 200m Heptathlon U20

5:00 pm W 400m Semi-Final

5:14 pm W Discus Throw Final

5:25 pm M 400m Semi-Final

5:55 pm M 1500m Final

6:10 pm W 800m Final

6:25 pm M 110m Hurdles(99cm) Final

6:35 pm W 100m Final

Viewers can watch all events of the World Athletics U20 Championships 22 online. The event will be live streamed on World Athletics YouTube and Facebook.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far