World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 Day 1 schedule and timings for all regions

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships kicks off today (August 1). Launched as the World Junior Championships in Athletics in 1986, the competition is a stage for athletes in the under-20 athletics age category.

The biennial world championship which was last held in Nairobi, Kenya, will commence today at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Columbia.

The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will feature over 1500 athletes from around the world. The world’s top athletes will face each other and fight for glory in the six-day-long competition.

The event will commence with the qualification for women's javelin on Monday at 09:05 AM (EST). The packed competition will end on Saturday, August 6, with the men’s 4x400m final.

According to World Athletics, the event 'provides the first platform for athletes to compete on a global stage for a major international title and gives the world a chance to see future stars emerge'. It is one of the top competitions for athletes in the U-20 age category.

World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: Time schedule for Day 1

Here's the schedule for the events in EST:

Morning session

9:05 AM W Javelin throw qualification

9:10 AM M 100 metres decathlon U20

9:40 AM W Shot put qualification

9:45 AM M 1500 metres heats

10:08 AM M Long jump decathlon U20

10:20 AM W 3000 metres steeplechase heats

11:00 AM W 800 metres heats

11:45 AM M Long jump qualification

11:50 AM M Shot put (6kg) decathlon U20

11:55 AM M 100 metres heats

Afternoon session

15:00 PM M High jump decathlon U20

15:00 PM W Discus throw qualification

15:15 PM M 110m hurdles (99.0cm) heats

15:26 PM W Pole vault qualification

16:20 PM X 4x400 metres relay heats

16:27 PM W Discus throw qualification

17:00 PM W 3000 metres finals

17:25 PM M 5000 metres finals

17:38 PM M Shot put (6kg) qualification

17:55 PM M 400 metres decathlon U20

Time schedule for Day 1 in IST (Indian Standard Time):

The six-day event will start with the qualification for the women's javelin on Monday, August 1 at 06:35 PM as IST is 9 hours and 30 minutes ahead of EST.

Time schedule for Day 1 in BST (British Summer Time):

The World Athletics U20 Championships will commence on Monday, August 1 at 2:05 PM as BST is 5 hours ahead of EST.

Time schedule for Day 1 in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time):

The event will commence on Monday, August 1 at 1:05 PM as GMT is 4 hours ahead of EST.

Time schedule for Day 1 in UTC (Coordinated Universal Time):

The event commences on Monday, August 1 at 1:05 PM as CUT is 4 hours ahead of EST.

Time schedule for Day 1 in PT (Pacific Time):

The World Athletics U20 Championships commences on Monday, August 1 at 06:05 AM as EST is 3 hours ahead of PT.

The action from the World Athletics U20 Championships 22 will be available for viewing online. The events will be live streamed on the World Athletics’ official YouTube and Facebook channels.

Apart from this, various TV networks across the world will also stream the six-day-long competition. The full schedule for the event is available on the official website.

