Florence Griffith Joyner has been one of the best female sprinters to represent Team USA on the International stage. The American had a phenomenal career during which she was able to set several records. She still holds the world record in the women's 100m and 200m.

The American sprinter clocked a time of 10.49 seconds and 21.34 seconds in the 100m and 200m events. Both these times are world records in the women's 100 and 200m categories, and also, the world record is still unbroken, which was set way back in 1988.

While the 100m world record was set in July 1988, and the 200m world record was set in September 1988. Florence Griffith Joyner's world record in the 100m was set during the 1988 US Olympic trials. She then went on to set a world record time of 21.56 seconds in the 200m semifinals of the 1988 Olympics.

Then once again, the American sprinter broke her own world record in the finals with a time of 21.34 seconds which was a new world record that has been unbroken till now.

But the 100m world record remains a controversial one because the wind gauge used for her race showed 0.0 m/s. But the men's triple jump, which was been held at the same time across the track, showed a tailwind of 4.3m/s, according to the Olympics' official website.

The legal limit is 2.0m/s, but Florence Griffith Joyner's time has been ratified by the IAAF (now known as World Athletics). Hence the American sprinter's world record stands still even today, leaving all other athletes in awe of Joyner's world record time.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah came close to surpassing Florence Griffith Joyner's world record time in the 100m. The Jamaican sprinter clocked a time of 10.54 seconds in 2021.

How many Olympic medals has Florence Griffith Joyner won?

Florence Griffith Joyner won a total of five medals at the Olympic Games. She made her Olympics debut at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. The American sprinter clocked a time of 22.04 seconds in the women's 200m finals to win the silver medal in her debut Olympic games.

She then competed in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, which was her most successful Olympics campaign ever, as he won three gold medals and one silver medal. Florence Griffith Joyner won the gold medal in the women's 100m and 200m with a world record time of 10.49 seconds and 21.34 seconds.

Followed by that, she won another gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay. Joyner claimed a lone silver medal at the 1988 Olympics in the women's 4x400m relay. At that time, the American athlete's medal tally was the second most for a female track and field athlete in history.

Unfortunately, this was the last Olympic games in her career, as she retired from professional athletics in 1989. Joyner has also won one gold medal and one silver medal at the World Championships.