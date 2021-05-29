Doha Diamond League 2021 results: Winners, scores, and timings

The 23rd edition of the Doha Diamond League concluded on 28th May, 2021 at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium. A total of six world leads and three meet records were set in the competition.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the gold medal in the women's 100m race, clocking 10.84s. In the men's 200m sprints, USA's Kenneth Bednarek ran a sub-20 race to bag the top honors.

Qatar's local boys, Mutaz Essa Barshim (men's high jump) and Abderrahman Samba (men's 400m hurdles), had to go home disappointed as they finished second and fourth in their events respectively.

The action will shift to Rome on 10th June, where the third leg of the 2021 Diamond League series will continue.

Pole Vault women

Katie Nageotte won the gold medal

8th - Angelica Bengtsson (Sweden) - 4.50m

7th - Anzheika Sidorova (Authorised Neutral Athletes) - 4.64m

6th - Iryna Zhuk (Belarus) - 4.74m

4th - Tina Sutej (Slovakia) - 4.74m

4th - Katerina Stefanidi (Greece) - 4.74m

3rd - Holly Bradshaw (Great Britain) - 4.74m

2nd - Sandi Morris (USA) - 4.84m

1st - Katie Nageotte (USA) - 4.84m

Discus Throw women

Yaime Perez won the gold medal

Qualifiers

9th - Whitney Ashley (USA) - 53.21m

8th - Nadine Muller (Germany) - 57.83m

7th - Subenrat Insaeng (Thailand) - 58.33m

6th - Tolj Marija (Croatia) - 60.76m

5th - Denia Caballero (Cuba) - 63.00m

4th - Claudine Vita (Germany) - 63.06m

3rd - Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) - 63.60m

2nd - Yaime Perez (Cuba) - 63.75m

1st - Valaria Allman (USA) - 65.57m

Final 3

3rd - Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) - x

2nd - Valaria Allman (USA) - 58.58m

1st - Yaime Perez (Cuba) - 61.35m

Triple Jump women

Yulimar Rojas won the gold medal

Qualifiers

10th - Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) - 13.58m

9th - Paraskevi Papachristou (Greece) - 13.83m

8th - Caterine Ibarguen (Columbia) - 13.86m

7th - Parinya Chuaimaroeng (Thailand) - 13.98m

6th - Olha Saladukha (Ukraine) - 14.04m

5th - Keturah Orji (USA) - 14.37m

4th - Thea Lafond (Dominica) - 14.57m

3rd - Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) - 14.69m

2nd - Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica) - 14.98m

1st - Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) - 15.15m

Final 3

3rd - Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica) - x

2nd - Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) - 14.45m

1st - Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) - 15.11m

No World Record, but Meeting Record for Yulimar Rojas 🇻🇪 at @dldoha 🇶🇦



The Venezuelan jumped 15.15m (+2.0) in her first attempt to break the previous MR of Caterine Ibargüen 🇨🇴- 15.04m since 2016



The Jamaicans 🇯🇲, Shanieka Ricketts (14.98 PB) and Kimberly Williams (14.69m PB) pic.twitter.com/rfU2BS24IV — Victor K Almeida 📰 (@AlmeidaVictorK) May 28, 2021

400m Hurdles men

Rai Benjamin won the gold medal

8th - David Kendziera (USA) - 50.39s

7th - Thomas Barr (Ireland) - 49.91s

6th - Yasmani Copello (Turkey) - 49.11s

5th - Kenneth Selmon (USA) - 49.03s

4th - Abderrahman Samba (Qatar) - 48.26s

3rd - Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands) - 47.82s

2nd - Alison Dos Santos (Brazil) - 47.57s

1st - Rai Benjamin (USA) - 47.38s

High Jump men

Ilya Ivanyuk won the gold medal

9th - Trey Culver (USA) - 2.15m

9th - Hamdi Alamin (Qatar) - 2.15m

8th - Donald Thomas (Bahamas) - 2.20m

7th - Maksim Nedasekau (Belarus) - 2.24m

5th - Jamal Wilson (Bahamas) - 2.24m

5th - Derek Drouin (Canada) - 2.24m

4th - Brandon Starc (Australia) - 2.27m

3rd - Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine) - 2.27m

2nd - Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) - 2.30m

1st - Ilya Ivanyuk (Authorised Natural Athletes) - 2.33m

800m women

Fatih Kipyegon won the gold medal

8th - Hanna Green (USA) - 2:02.71

7th - Hedda Hynne (Norway) - 2:02.47

6th - Winnie Nanyondo (Uganda) - 2:01.76

5th - Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) - 2:00.63

4th - Habitam Alemu (Ethiopia) - 2:00.02

3rd - Rababe Arafi (Morocco) - 1:59.83

2nd - Natoya Goule (Jamaica) - 1:59.70

1st - Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) - 1:58.26

Faith Kipyegon is so good.



The Olympic 1500 champ steps down to 800 at the Doha Diamond League and absolutely pastes a quality field over the final 200 meters with a negative-split 1:58.26.https://t.co/oHFRmElrWE pic.twitter.com/wZZSnS9Aqv — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) May 28, 2021

1500m men

Timothy Cheruiyot won the gold medal

Top 8 Finishes

8th - Mohamed Al Garni (Qatar) - 3:36.75

7th - Vincent Kibet (Kenya) - 3:36.15

6th - Ronald Musagala (Uganda) - 3:35.99

5th - Bethwell Birgen (Kenya) - 3:33.64

4th - Samuel Tefera (Ethiopia) - 3:32.52

3rd - Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) - 3:31.95

2nd - Stewart McSweyn (Australia) - 3:31.57

1st - Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya) - 3:30.48

200m men

Kenneth Bednarek won the gold medal

8th - Ramil Guliyev (Turkey) - 21.09s

7th - Arthur Cisse (Ivory Coast) - 20.91s

6th - Adam Gemili (Great Britain) - 20.58s

5th - Justin Gatlin (USA) - 20.49s

4th - Emmanuel Matadi (Liberia) - 20.45s

3rd - Aaron Brown (Canada) - 20.25s

2nd - Andre de Grasse (Canada) - 19.89s

1st - Kenneth Bednarek (USA) - 19.88s

Shot Put men

Tomas Walsh won the gold medal

Qualifiers

8th - Franck Elemba (Congo) - 18.80m

7th - Konrad Bukowiecki (Poland) - 19.92m

6th - Mesud Pezer (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - 20.01m

5th - Zane Weir (Italy) - 20.26m

4th - Mostafa Amr Hassan (Egypt) - 21.12m

3rd - Filip Mihaljevic (Croatia) - 21.57m

2nd - Tomas Walsh (New Zealand) - 21.63m

1st - Armin Sinancevic (Serbia) - 21.88m

Final 3

3rd - Armin Sinancevic (Serbia) - x

2nd - Filip Mihaljevic (Croatia) - 20.89m

1st - Tomas Walsh (New Zealand) - 21.63m

3000m SteepleChase women

Norah Jeruto won the gold medal

Top 8 finishes

8th - Peruth Cheumtai (Uganda) - 9:22.09

7th - Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) - 9:16.89

6th - MaruSa Mismas-Zrimsek (Russia) - 9:16.82

5th - Emma Coburn (USA) - 9:08.22

4th - Hyvin Kiyeng (Kenya) - 9:07.58

3rd - Winfred Mutile Yavi (Bahrain) - 9:02.64

2nd - Mekides Abebe (Ethiopia) - 9:02.52

1st - Norah Jeruto (Kenya) - 9:00.67

800m men

Wyclife Kinyamal won the gold medal

8th - Abdirahman Saeed Hassan (Qatar) - 1:45.99

7th - Jamal Hairane (Qatar) - 1:45.87

6th - Tshepo Tshite (South Africa) - 1:45.54

5th - Adrian Ben (Spain) - 1:45.10

4th - Amel Tuka (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - 1:44.76

3rd - Daniel Rowden (Great Britain) - 1:44.60

2nd - Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich (Kenya) - 1:44.45

1st - Wyclife Kinyamal (Kenya) - 1:43.91

400m men

Michael Norman won the gold medal

8th - Borlee Kevin (Belgium) - 46.29s

7th - Ammar Ismail Yahia Ibrahim (Qatar) - 46.10s

6th - Mazan Moutan Al Yassin (Saudi Arabia) - 45.78s

5th - Vernon Norwood (USA) - 44.87s

4th - Kirani James (Grenada) - 44.61s

3rd - Fred Kerley (USA) - 44.60s

2nd - Anthony Jose Zambrano (Columbia) - 44.57s

1st - Michael Norman (USA) - 44.27s

100m women

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the gold medal

8th - Mudhawi Al Shammari (Kuwait) - 11.88s

7th - Ajla Del Ponte (Switzerland) - 11.36s

6th - Kiara Parker (USA) - 11.26s

5th - Hannah Cunliffe (USA) - 11.22s

4th - Marie-Josee To Lou (Ivory Coast) - 11.12s

3rd - Javianne Oliver (USA) - 11.03s

2nd - Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) - 10.90s

1st - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) - 10.84s