Doha Diamond League 2021 results: Winners, scores, and timings

The 23rd edition of the Doha Diamond League concluded on 28th May, 2021 at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium. A total of six world leads and three meet records were set in the competition.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the gold medal in the women's 100m race, clocking 10.84s. In the men's 200m sprints, USA's Kenneth Bednarek ran a sub-20 race to bag the top honors.
Qatar's local boys, Mutaz Essa Barshim (men's high jump) and Abderrahman Samba (men's 400m hurdles), had to go home disappointed as they finished second and fourth in their events respectively.
The action will shift to Rome on 10th June, where the third leg of the 2021 Diamond League series will continue.
Pole Vault women
8th - Angelica Bengtsson (Sweden) - 4.50m
7th - Anzheika Sidorova (Authorised Neutral Athletes) - 4.64m
6th - Iryna Zhuk (Belarus) - 4.74m
4th - Tina Sutej (Slovakia) - 4.74m
4th - Katerina Stefanidi (Greece) - 4.74m
3rd - Holly Bradshaw (Great Britain) - 4.74m
2nd - Sandi Morris (USA) - 4.84m
1st - Katie Nageotte (USA) - 4.84m
Discus Throw women
Qualifiers
9th - Whitney Ashley (USA) - 53.21m
8th - Nadine Muller (Germany) - 57.83m
7th - Subenrat Insaeng (Thailand) - 58.33m
6th - Tolj Marija (Croatia) - 60.76m
5th - Denia Caballero (Cuba) - 63.00m
4th - Claudine Vita (Germany) - 63.06m
3rd - Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) - 63.60m
2nd - Yaime Perez (Cuba) - 63.75m
1st - Valaria Allman (USA) - 65.57m
Final 3
3rd - Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) - x
2nd - Valaria Allman (USA) - 58.58m
1st - Yaime Perez (Cuba) - 61.35m
Triple Jump women
Qualifiers
10th - Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) - 13.58m
9th - Paraskevi Papachristou (Greece) - 13.83m
8th - Caterine Ibarguen (Columbia) - 13.86m
7th - Parinya Chuaimaroeng (Thailand) - 13.98m
6th - Olha Saladukha (Ukraine) - 14.04m
5th - Keturah Orji (USA) - 14.37m
4th - Thea Lafond (Dominica) - 14.57m
3rd - Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) - 14.69m
2nd - Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica) - 14.98m
1st - Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) - 15.15m
Final 3
3rd - Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica) - x
2nd - Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) - 14.45m
1st - Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) - 15.11m
400m Hurdles men
8th - David Kendziera (USA) - 50.39s
7th - Thomas Barr (Ireland) - 49.91s
6th - Yasmani Copello (Turkey) - 49.11s
5th - Kenneth Selmon (USA) - 49.03s
4th - Abderrahman Samba (Qatar) - 48.26s
3rd - Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands) - 47.82s
2nd - Alison Dos Santos (Brazil) - 47.57s
1st - Rai Benjamin (USA) - 47.38s
High Jump men
9th - Trey Culver (USA) - 2.15m
9th - Hamdi Alamin (Qatar) - 2.15m
8th - Donald Thomas (Bahamas) - 2.20m
7th - Maksim Nedasekau (Belarus) - 2.24m
5th - Jamal Wilson (Bahamas) - 2.24m
5th - Derek Drouin (Canada) - 2.24m
4th - Brandon Starc (Australia) - 2.27m
3rd - Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine) - 2.27m
2nd - Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) - 2.30m
1st - Ilya Ivanyuk (Authorised Natural Athletes) - 2.33m
800m women
8th - Hanna Green (USA) - 2:02.71
7th - Hedda Hynne (Norway) - 2:02.47
6th - Winnie Nanyondo (Uganda) - 2:01.76
5th - Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) - 2:00.63
4th - Habitam Alemu (Ethiopia) - 2:00.02
3rd - Rababe Arafi (Morocco) - 1:59.83
2nd - Natoya Goule (Jamaica) - 1:59.70
1st - Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) - 1:58.26
1500m men
Top 8 Finishes
8th - Mohamed Al Garni (Qatar) - 3:36.75
7th - Vincent Kibet (Kenya) - 3:36.15
6th - Ronald Musagala (Uganda) - 3:35.99
5th - Bethwell Birgen (Kenya) - 3:33.64
4th - Samuel Tefera (Ethiopia) - 3:32.52
3rd - Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) - 3:31.95
2nd - Stewart McSweyn (Australia) - 3:31.57
1st - Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya) - 3:30.48
200m men
8th - Ramil Guliyev (Turkey) - 21.09s
7th - Arthur Cisse (Ivory Coast) - 20.91s
6th - Adam Gemili (Great Britain) - 20.58s
5th - Justin Gatlin (USA) - 20.49s
4th - Emmanuel Matadi (Liberia) - 20.45s
3rd - Aaron Brown (Canada) - 20.25s
2nd - Andre de Grasse (Canada) - 19.89s
1st - Kenneth Bednarek (USA) - 19.88s
Shot Put men
Qualifiers
8th - Franck Elemba (Congo) - 18.80m
7th - Konrad Bukowiecki (Poland) - 19.92m
6th - Mesud Pezer (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - 20.01m
5th - Zane Weir (Italy) - 20.26m
4th - Mostafa Amr Hassan (Egypt) - 21.12m
3rd - Filip Mihaljevic (Croatia) - 21.57m
2nd - Tomas Walsh (New Zealand) - 21.63m
1st - Armin Sinancevic (Serbia) - 21.88m
Final 3
3rd - Armin Sinancevic (Serbia) - x
2nd - Filip Mihaljevic (Croatia) - 20.89m
1st - Tomas Walsh (New Zealand) - 21.63m
3000m SteepleChase women
Top 8 finishes
8th - Peruth Cheumtai (Uganda) - 9:22.09
7th - Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) - 9:16.89
6th - MaruSa Mismas-Zrimsek (Russia) - 9:16.82
5th - Emma Coburn (USA) - 9:08.22
4th - Hyvin Kiyeng (Kenya) - 9:07.58
3rd - Winfred Mutile Yavi (Bahrain) - 9:02.64
2nd - Mekides Abebe (Ethiopia) - 9:02.52
1st - Norah Jeruto (Kenya) - 9:00.67
800m men
8th - Abdirahman Saeed Hassan (Qatar) - 1:45.99
7th - Jamal Hairane (Qatar) - 1:45.87
6th - Tshepo Tshite (South Africa) - 1:45.54
5th - Adrian Ben (Spain) - 1:45.10
4th - Amel Tuka (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - 1:44.76
3rd - Daniel Rowden (Great Britain) - 1:44.60
2nd - Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich (Kenya) - 1:44.45
1st - Wyclife Kinyamal (Kenya) - 1:43.91
400m men
8th - Borlee Kevin (Belgium) - 46.29s
7th - Ammar Ismail Yahia Ibrahim (Qatar) - 46.10s
6th - Mazan Moutan Al Yassin (Saudi Arabia) - 45.78s
5th - Vernon Norwood (USA) - 44.87s
4th - Kirani James (Grenada) - 44.61s
3rd - Fred Kerley (USA) - 44.60s
2nd - Anthony Jose Zambrano (Columbia) - 44.57s
1st - Michael Norman (USA) - 44.27s
100m women
8th - Mudhawi Al Shammari (Kuwait) - 11.88s
7th - Ajla Del Ponte (Switzerland) - 11.36s
6th - Kiara Parker (USA) - 11.26s
5th - Hannah Cunliffe (USA) - 11.22s
4th - Marie-Josee To Lou (Ivory Coast) - 11.12s
3rd - Javianne Oliver (USA) - 11.03s
2nd - Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) - 10.90s
1st - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) - 10.84s