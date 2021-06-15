Donovan Brazier heads to the USA Olympic trials as one of the favorites for the 800m

Donovan Brazier is in line to land himself a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics after making a modest debut back in Rio in 2016, where he failed to make the final.

He made a statement at the 2019 Doha World Championships 800m final by breaking the USA record for the fastest finis. The record, held by Johnny Gray, had stood since 1985.

Donovan Brazier - making the USA team as a first step to Olympic greatness

It starts with Donovan Brazier making the USA Olympic team. He has not raced much in 2021, partly due to covid driven restrictions. He did break his American record (indoor) for 800m at an indoor meet earlier in the year. He returns to outdoor action on June 21 at the USA Olympic trials.

His main competitors are Bryce Hoppel, who has been in great form recently, and Clayton Murphy (the bronze medallist at Rio). Although there are 3 places available on the U.S. team, the competition will be close as there are some young and promising athletes who may unsettle the favorites.

Once he makes the team, he will be looking to build on his World Championship performance and better his own timing in 800m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Winning an Olympic medal, something that one of his current countrymen, Clayton Murphy (with a slower personal best time than his) has already managed, would assure him of a spot on the all-time greats list.

Rudisha's absence from the Tokyo Olympics has left the medal prospects in 800m quite open.

Donovan Brazier isn't afraid to blaze it from the start like he did at the 800m indoor meet earlier in the year. He's the favorite for the gold at Tokyo, should he get through the USA trials, there's some international competition, outside of his own teammates.

The other main threats to Donovan Brazier based on recent form are Amel Tuka of Bosnia, Wyclife Kinyamal and Ferguson Rotich (both of Kenya), assuming they make their national teams for the Tokyo Olympics.

Donovan Brazier's international competition

Amel Tuka is a wily competitor and was second behind Donovan Brazier at Doha in 2019. Wyclife Kinyamal set a world record time for 800m in 2021 at the Diamond League in Doha in May 2021 and Ferguson Rotich was 2nd behind him at the same meet.

While Rotich doesn't have a faster personal best than Brazier, he has managed the rare feat of beating the legendary Rudisha once, which makes him a dangerous competitor if the race turns out to be tactical.

Donovan Brazier remains top of the World Athletics rankings for 800m for 2021 but that may not mean much when the athletes meet in Tokyo.

Donovan Brazier will need his personal best at Tokyo

While Donovan Brazier and any of his competitors are unlikely to set a world record at the Tokyo Olympics, they may well have to set their personal bests to win a medal due to the intensity of the challenge.

This brings to mind the astonishing fact about the 800m final at the London Olympics where the first 6 runners, led by David Rudisha, all set personal bests in one race. Only Mohammed Aman of Ethiopia from that unforgettable final managed to improve on the time he set in London.

In an unusual appearance in the World Athletics magazine, Spikes in January 2019, Donovan Brazier wrote about how the pursuit of a dream got him to raise his level time and again to bring out his best. It was perhaps not a coincidence that he managed to compete at such a high level in Doha in October 2019.

Special occasions bring out the best in athletes. The current generation, including Donovan Brazier, has the added technological benefit of the new generation of spikes to aid them in their pursuit of Olympic greatness. But first - the US Olympic Trials.

