National U23 Athletics Championships results: Taranjeet Kaur and Komal Jagadale at the double 

Delhi teenage sprinter Taranjeet Kaur scored a double by winning women’s 200-meter gold on the final day of the inaugural National U23 Athletics Championships. The event is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.

Taranjeet had won the 100m dash on Tuesday. On her way to winning gold in the women’s 200m gold, she clocked 23.57 seconds, a personal best. AT Daneshwari clocked her maiden sub-24-second 200m to win silver behind the Delhi teenager.

Maharashtra’s distance runner Komal Jagadale (5,000m and 3000m steeplechase) was the second female athlete to score a double in the competition.

Komal Jagdale, winner of the 5000m on the opening day, was an easy winner in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. Her winning time was 9:51.76 seconds. It was only the third sub-10-minute time in her career.

Delhi’s middle-distance runner, KM Chanda won her battle with KM Deeksha in the women’s 800m event. It was reversed in the women’s 1500m. KM Deeksha won gold while KM Chanda had to settle for silver.

National U23 Athletics Championships results Results (all finals):

Men

200m: 1. Ragul Kumar Ganesh Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 21.25 seconds; 2. Abhin Devadiga (Karnataka) 21.29; 3. VA Shashikanth (Karnataka) 21.42.

800m: 1. Somnath Chauhan (Haryana) 1:53.75; 2. Abhishek Thakur (Madhya Pradesh) 1:53.86; 3. Devender Kumar (Haryana) 1:53.87.

10000m: 1. Kartik Kumar (Uttar Prdaesh) 30:41.66; 2. Adesh Yadav (Maharashtra) 30:43.22; 3. Gurpreet (Haryana) 30:51.74.

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Atul Poonia (Rajasthan) 8:49.13; 2. Sunil Jinabhai (Gujarat) 8:53.48; 3. Sumit Kumar (Delhi) 9:05.96.

400m Hurdles: 1. Dhaval Utekar (Gujarat) 51.05 seconds; 2. Surendar Selvamani (Tamil Nadu) 51.53; 3. Ruchit Mori (Gujarat) 51.86.

High Jump: 1. Kausthubha Jaiswal (Madhya Pradesh) 2.11m; 2. Deva Karthick (Tamil Nadu) 2.11; 3. Swadhin Kumar Majhi (Odisha) 2.08.

Long Jump: 1. Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) 7.81m; 2. Nirmal Sabu (Kerala) 7.79; 3. Asadullah (Tamil Nadu) 7.59.

Triple Jump: 1. Gailey Venister Devasahayam (Tamil Nadu) 16.20m; 2. Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) 16.03; 3. E Aravinth (Tamil Nadu) 15.98.

Hammer Throw: 1. Damneet Singh (Punjab) 64.20m; 2. Praveen Kumar (Rajasthan) 61.81; 3. Ravi (Haryana) 61.68.

Women

3000m Steeplechase winner Komal Chandrakant Jagdale

200m: 1. Taranjeet Kaur (Delhi) 23.57 seconds; 2. AT Daneshwari (Karnataka) 23.73; 3. E Ancy Sojan (Kerala) 24.32.

800m: 1. Chanda (Delhi) 2:03.40; 2. KM Deeksha (Madhya Pradesh) 2:04.62; 3. Radha Chaudhary (Delhi) 2:06.00.

10000m: 1. Sonika (Haryana) 35:42.36; 2. Kavita Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 36:25.19; 3. Chatru Gumnaram (Rajasthan) 37:20.79.

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Komal Chandrakant Jagdale (Maharashtra) 9:51.76; 2. Kajal Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) 10:47.18; 3. Rebi Pal (Uttar Pradesh) 10:50.42.

400m Hurdles: 1. Nanhi (Haryana) 59.58 seconds2; 2. Sinchal (Karnataka) 1:00.04; 3. Gurdeep Kaur (Punjab) 1:00.31.

Triple Jump: 1. Sandra Babu (Kerala) 13.11m; 2. Sharvari Parulekar (Maharashtra) 12,88; .3. R Aishwarya (Tamil Nadu) 12.74,

Hammer Throw: 1. Shital (Haryana) 54.21m; 2. Sneha Jadhav (Maharashtra) 52.02; 3. Kashish Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 51.79.

Also Read

Heptathlon: 1. Sonu Kumari (Haryana) 4889 points (100mH: 15.60; HJ: 1.62; SP: 10.84; 200m: 26.75; LJ: 5.54; JT: 38.67; 800m: 2:29.94); 2. Kajal (Haryana) 4686; 3. Pooja (Haryana) 4618.

Also Read: National U23 Athletics Championships results: Shashikanth, Taranjeet emerge as the fastest male and female athletes

Edited by Diptanil Roy