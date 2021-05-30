Watch: Three-time pole vault world record-holder Armand Duplantis showed he is the next Sergey Bubka

21-year-old Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has been considered one to watch out for at the men's pole vault event. Duplantis caught the attention of many track and field experts after shattering the world record thrice in 2020. He first broke into the limelight when he breached the 6-meter mark for the first time (6.05m) and set the U20 world record at the 2018 European Athletics Championships.

No wonder Armand Duplantis has already been compared to pole vault legend Sergey Bubka, arguably the best pole vaulter in track and field history. The legendary pole vaulter has a record six World Championships titles under his belt (1983-1997).

Sergey Bubka was the first pole vaulter to break the 6-meter barrier and had set a world record 17 times in his illustrious career. His outdoor world record of 6.14m stood for 26 years until the young Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke it by jumping 6.15m at the 2020 Diamond League (Golden Gala) in Rome, Italy.

Duplantis shatters world record:

Armand Duplantis grabbed the attention of the athletics world when he shattered Renaud Lavillenie's world record of 6.16m by leaping 6.17m at the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour in Torun, Poland. He managed to break the world record on his second attempt. The 21-year-old Swedish pole vaulting star is also a world U20 record holder (6.05m).

Mondo Duplantis upgrades his record:

Mondo Duplantis again made headlines when he surpassed his own world record of 6.17 meters by scaling 6.18 meters at the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour in Glasgow, Scotland. He upgraded the world record by 0.01 meters. In his first attempt at a 6-meter jump, Duplantis set the UK All-Comers record.

The next Bubka:

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis claimed the title of world outdoor record holder in the pole vault by scaling 6.15m at the 2020 Diamond League in Rome, Italy. He broke pole vault legend Sergey Bubka's 26-year-old outdoor record of 6.14m. The record-breaking achievement has dubbed Armand Duplantis as the next Bubka.

