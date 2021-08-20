Eugene Diamond League 2021 / Prefontaine Classic 2021: When and where to watch, event timings, tickets and live streaming details 

The Eugene Diamond League 2021, commonly known as the Prefontaine Classic 2021, will be held at Hayward Field Eugene, Oregon, on August 21.

The Prefontaine Classic 2021 is the eighth event on the Diamond League circuit.

There will be 20 events in the Prefontaine Classic 2021 with eight for men and 12 for women.

The Hayward Field in Eugene is the perfect place to settle some Olympic scores with a whole host of rematches on the track.

USA sprint prodigy Sha'Carri Richardson will be raring to go when she returns to action on home soil. The 21-year-old is still waiting for her first Diamond League victory and will face a tough test with the likes of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Jamaican legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The women's 1500m will also see a gold versus silver rematch as Kenyan Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon takes on British star Laura Muir, who claimed her first ever Olympic medal with a second-place finish behind Kipyegon at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

While Muir won the season opener at Gateshead, Kipyegon also got crucial points under her belt with a national record (broken now) in Monaco. Sifan Hassan, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, will be running the 5,000m where she hopes to break the world record.

Both the women’s and the men’s 100m races will be the ones to watch out for at the Prefontaine Classic 2021 with a whole host of Olympic medallists also set to take to the blocks.

200m gold medallist Andre De Grasse takes on Fred Kerley, who edged him to the silver medal in 100m at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Other Americans such as Ronnie Baker and Trayvon Bromell will be looking to make up for Olympic disappointment by resuming their title charge on the Prefontaine Classic 2021.

When and where to watch Prefontaine Classic 2021 / Eugene Diamond League 2021

The Eugene Diamond League 2021 or Prefontaine Classic 2021 will be broadcast live on several mediums.

The Diamond League’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/videos) will live stream the Prefontaine Classic 2021. Several broadcasters, across continents, will have a live telecast of the Prefontaine Classic 2021 as well.

Wanda Diamond League YouTube/Facebook: Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela.

NBC Sports, USATF TV+ / RunnerSpace +PLUS, Peacock Premium: USA

Match TV: Russia

A1 BULGARIA Sport Max: Bulgaria

ERT: Greece

BBC: United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man

C MORE - TV4 /SVT: Sweden

CBC: Canada

CCTV: China, Macao

Ceska Televize: Czech Republic

Charlton: Israel

Cineplex: Thailand

Flow Sports: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands

SKY- Mexico (Nova vision): Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic

Fox Sports: Australia

Globo / Band Sports: Brazil

Ziggo Sports /NOS: The Netherlands

Measat: Malaysia

Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist Cable: Vietnam

Nent: Denmark

Nordic Entertainment: Iceland

NRK: Norway

Sky: Italy and the Vatican City

RTVS: Slovakia

S Sport: Turkey

Sky Deutschland: Germany

Spark: New Zealand

Sport TV Portugal: Portugal

CANAL +: France, Monaco

SRG: Switzerland

Starhub: Singapore

Tele Red: Argentina

Movistar: Spain

Supersport: African continent

Polsat: Poland

SPORTKLUB: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia

VRT: Belgium

MTV: Finland

Sentana: Ukraine

Belarus Sport: Belarus

If one is unable to tune into a broadcast, live results from the Eugene Diamond League or the Prefontaine Classic 2021 will also be updated on the official Diamond League page (https://london.diamondleague.com/home/).

Social media accounts on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DiamondLeague) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/diamond_league) will have regular updates.

At @nikepreclassic in 2019 she cleared 2.00m in an epic high jump battle with Mariya Lasitskene and Yaroslava Mahuchikh.



On Saturday, @vashtizzle_ will be back at the #EugeneDL 🇺🇸 where she will go up against a field including Yuliya Levchenko and heptathlete, @thiam_nafi 🙌 — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) August 19, 2021

Event timings, ticket details of Eugene Diamond League 2021

The Prefontaine Classic 2021 will commence at 4.30 PM EST on Saturday, August 21.

Fans can purchase tickets at GoDucks. Fans can download the app and can purchase tickets on the app. Physical tickets are no longer necessary. All COVID-19 prevention protocols like face masks and maintaining social distancing is recommended.

