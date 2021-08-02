Explained: Strengths and weaknesses of Kamalpreet Kaur ahead of Olympics 2021 discus throw final

The eyes of Indian sports fans will be on discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur as she will be one of the 12 women participating in the women's discus throw final at Olympics 2021.

Kamalpreet Kaur enjoyed a straight qualification for the medal round as she touched the qualification mark of 64.00m on her third throw of the qualifier. Kamalpreet Kaur is the first Indian athlete to qualify for the final of a track and field event at the Tokyo Games.

Kamalpreet Kaur's personal best throw is 66.59m which she recorded in June at Patiala earlier this year. The throw helped her create a new national record.

Before the 25-year-old discus thrower gets ready for the final here are her strengths and the weaknesses.

Strengths

Kamalpreet Kaur has form by her side. As mentioned above, Kamalpreet Kaur recorded an impressive throw of 66.59m in June just ahead of the Olympics. It was also the sixth-best throw recorded by a female discus thrower in 2021. Top-five throws this year were all recorded before Kamalpreet Kaur's best throw. So, Kamalpreet Kaur has shown the best form just ahead of the Olympics.

Kamalpreet Kaur will also be under less pressure compared to her fellow finalists. The likes of Valarie Allman, Sandra Perkovic and Kristin Pudenz will walk into the final with a reputation in women's discus throw.

Valarie Allman reached the finals of the women's discus throw at the 2019 World Championships. Sandra Perkovic is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time World-Champion. Kristin Pudenz also has World Championships finals experience.

By contrast, Kamalpreet Kaur has come out of nowhere and is not the top medal contender. She can perform in the final with absolutely nothing to lose.

Weaknesses

Kamalpreet Kaur did not participate in many international events in the cycle leading into the Tokyo Games. Such a lack of experience can hurt the Indian record holder. According to the World Athletics official website, Kamalpreet Kaur's best throws since 2018 have all been recorded in India. This record clearly highlights that she has not traveled much to participate in international competitions.

Also, with Indian women delivering the country's three medals so far, Kamalpreet Kaur will be feeling the pressure of matching Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borohain and PV Sindhu. Pressure could force Kamalpreet Kaur to commit errors.

