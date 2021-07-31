Kamalpreet Kaur Women's Discus Throw final [August 2] schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur impressed in the women's discus throw qualification round at the 2021 Olympics to go through to the final of the event.

Kamalpreet Kaur started in Group B of the qualification round. The discus thrower, who set the national record in June, did not enjoy a great start after registering a throw of 60.29m in her first attempt.

Kamalpreet Kaur bounced back well and recorded a 63.97m throw in her second attempt. Her second throw was just 0.03m short of a straight qualification into the final.

The qualification mark for the final was set at 64.00m. The 25-year-old, left nothing to chance on her third and final attempt as she registered a throw of exactly 64.00m to qualify for the title round.

Kamalpreet Kaur's third throw, in which she qualified for the final, saw her rank second among 31 competing women in the qualifiers. USA's Valarie Allman was first with a throw of 66.42m. Only Kamalpreet Kaur and Valarie Allman got straight qualification as they either touched or breached the 64.00m mark.

Seema Punia, the second Indian discus thrower in the fray, failed to impress. Placed in Group A, she could only register her best throw at 60.57m. This has seen her ruled out of the final.

Here is the starting list for the final of the women's discus throw:

Rank in qualifier Athlete Country Best throw in Qualifier 1 Valarie Allman USA 66.42m 2 Kamalpreet Kaur IND 64.00m 3 Sandra Perkovic CRO 63.75m 4 Kristin Pudenz GER 63.73m 5 Daisy Osakue ITA 63.66m 6 Marike Steinacker GER 63.22m 7 Yaime Perez CUB 63.18m 8 Liliana CA POR 62.85m 9 Yang Chen CHN 62.72m 10 Claudine VITA GER 62.46m 11 Shadae Lawrance JAM 62.27m 12 Izabela da Silva BRA 61.52m

Note: Qualifying performance 64.00 (Q) or at least 12 best performers (q) advance to the final

When is women's discus throw final?

The women's discus throw final is scheduled for August 2. According to the Tokyo Olympics official website, the final will begin at around 8.00 PM Japan Time or 4.30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the discuc throw final?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in India. Track and field events can be followed on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Online viewers can catch the action live on the SONY LIV app.

