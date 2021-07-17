Explained: What is the steeplechase? Can India's Avinash Sable win a medal?

The steeplechase is a track event. In the steeplechase, the participants have to cover 3000m on the track while overcoming four barriers and one water pit on each lap. One lap is 400m long. In the course of a steeplechase run, the participants have to make 28 barrier-jumps and seven water jumps.

The height of the hurdle is 36in (91.4cm) for men and 30in (76.2cm) for women. The waterpit is 12ft (3.66m) long and 2.26 ft (70cm) deep.

Origin of the Steeplechase

teeplechase has its origins in Britain. Runners used to race between the steeples of churches. Steeples were chosen as landmarks as they were easy to spot from a distance. In ancient times, the runners used to run over natural obstacles like a stonewall or a narrow stream. As the race was modernized and made a 'track' event, stonewalls were replaced by barriers and water pits took the place of streams.

Being the only track event that involves a 'water pit', the steeplechase is considered the track's 'wettest' sport.

The steeplechase has been part of the Olympics for men since 1900, but the distances have varied. The women's steeplechase was introduced for the first time at Beijing 2008.

Steeplechase world records

Qatar's Saif Saaeed Shaheen currently holds the world record in men's steeplechase. He set the record in 2004, finishing the race in 7:53.63.

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech holds the world record in women's steeplechase. She set the record in 2018 with a time of 8:44.32.

Kenya is dominant in the men's steeplechase at the Olympics. Kenyan men have won the the past six Olympic titles, taking 13 of the 18 medals on offer. Russia's Gulnara Samitova-Galkina was crowned the first ever women's steeplechase champion at the Beijing Olympics. At the London Olympics, Tunisia's Habiba Ghribi won the gold medal. Bahrain's Ruth Jebet is the current Olympic champion.

What are Avinash Sable's chances to win a medal in the men's steeplechase at Tokyo?

Avinash Sable in action at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019

Avinash Sable qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2019 with a time of 8:21.37 at the World Athletic Championships in Doha. Though he came 13th, the performance was good enough to book his Tokyo berth. The qualification mark was set at 8:22.00. Avinash Sable's run also broke the national record, which had stayed intact since 1981.

In March, Avinash Sable bettered his own national record to 8:20.20 in Patiala.

So, is Avinash Sable's personal best good enough to win a medal in Tokyo?

Unfortunately not!

The gold medal winning performances in Rio, London and Beijing have been 8:03.28, 8:18.56 and 8:10.34 respectively. In London, the slowest race of the three, Ethiopia's Roba Gari finished fourth with a time of 8:20.20, the same as Sable's personal best.

Clearly, Avinash Sable will have to better his best performance till date to win a medal in Tokyo.

