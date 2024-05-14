Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Day 4 Schedule, order of events, and where to watch - May 15

The final day (May 15) of the Federation Cup Athletics 2024 will see 12 medal events take place across the day. The women's 10000m final will take place in the morning session, while the remaining 11 events will be played during the afternoon session of the competition.

Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul and Praveen Chithravel will compete in the men's triple jump final. The women's and men's 100m final will see tough competition between a few athletes as players have their eyes set on the big prize.

The javelin throw event at the Federation Cup 2024 athletics will see participation from Neeraj Chopra, Manu D P, Shivpal Singh, and Kishore Kumar Jena.

Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, and Poovamma Raju will be in action in the women's 400m final. Meanwhile, Muhammad Ajmal V and Amol Jacob will battle it out for the gold medal in the men's 400m final.

Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Schedule, order of events, and match timings (All are in IST)

Forenoon Session

Women's 10000m (Final) - 6:00 AM

Women's Long Jump (Heptathlon) - 6:30 AM

Women's Javelin Throw (Heptathlon) - 7:20 AM

Afternoon Session

Women's Hammer Throw (Final) - 5:30 PM

Men's Triple Jump (Final) - 6:00 PM

Women's High Jump (Final) - 6:30 PM

Women's 100m (Final) - 6:40 PM

Men's 100m (Final) - 6:50 PM

Men's Javelin Throw (Final) - 7:00 PM

Women's 1500m (Final) - 7:30 PM

Men's 1500m (Final) - 7:40 PM

Women's 400m (Final) - 8:05 PM

Men's 400m (Final) - 8:15 PM

Men's 10000m (Final) - 8:35 PM

Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Where to watch?

The 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 will be live-streamed on the Athletics Federation of India's official YouTube channel. However, the events won't be live on TV.

