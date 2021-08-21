From being army boxer to para-shot putter – Soman Rana is all set to represent India in Paralympics

There have been numerous occasions when the Indian Army defied all odds with their unflinching spirit and courage. Havildar Soman Rana's story of grit and determination is one big example.

In 2006, while serving with his unit, Havildar Soman Rana suffered a harrowing injury in a mine blast and lost his right leg. But he didn't give up and instead overcame his fears.

Soman Rana, who hails from a humble background in Shillong, Meghalaya, is a former Indian army boxer who has now become a Paralympic shot putter. The Indian Army has produced countless international level athletes over the past several decades, from boxing to hockey.

World No. 2 shot putter Soman, who will compete in the F-57 category at the Tokyo Games, is one such athlete.

Havildar Soman Rana, a para athlete of the Army Paralympic Node, BEG & Centre, Kirkee has been selected for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in seated shot put, F 57 category.



Soman Rana is an international para athlete and stands second in world rankings in his category. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0WnuBpz40y — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) July 28, 2021

Soman Rana's introduction to Shot Put

In 2017, Soman began his journey in shot put. After being inducted into the Army Paralympic Node in 2017, Soman grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Soman practiced hard to make every opportunity count and conquered his injury setback.

The node provides a platform for specially-abled soldiers to participate in para sporting events and helps them develop a positive outlook on life.

Rana has achieved several medals at international level and is currently ranked second in the world in his category. He has gained a lot of experience competing at the World Grand Prix, Asian Para Games and World Military Games.

Know our Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Team! Soman Rana, Para Athletics - placed World Rank No. 2 in Men’s Shot Put #Cheer4India at #Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games. pic.twitter.com/IL6nsFvIsR — DRM Bilaspur (@DRMBilaspur) August 17, 2021

Soman Rana's recent achievements

In 2021, Rana won a gold medal at the Tunis World Para Athletics Grand Prix. He followed it up with a couple of gold medals and a silver at the XIX National Athletics Para Championship.

Rana is an inspiration to millions of people including the para-athletes in the Indian Army. Soman will be aiming for nothing less than a podium finish in Tokyo during his maiden Paralympics appearance. He has overcome a lot of difficulties and is just a step away from fulfilling the biggest dream of his life.

Also read: Kashish Lakra defied overwhelming odds to qualify for 2021 Tokyo Paralympics

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee